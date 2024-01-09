Being able to ride a bicycles means a lot to refugees, who have lost everything. Photo / 123RF

Being able to ride a bicycles means a lot to refugees, who have lost everything. Photo / 123RF

The Levin Red Cross appeal for bicycles, held in September, has generated an enormous response. Not only have 70 refugees received a bicycle, at least one of them has acquired the skills to repair them, said James Foster, Employment Liaison at New Zealand Red Cross.

“Horowhenua residents have been responding in their droves to the New Zealand Red Cross Levin bike appeal for former refugees settling in the community.

“Since the start of the appeal in September, locals have dropped off over 70 bikes and helmets at the Levin Service Centre, from near new models to a classic 10-speed Morrison, and even the modern-day electric bike.

“I want to express our sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the local community for their incredible generosity. Thank you.”

New Kiwis in Levin now have a means of transport. Having a bike brings more independence, mobility and participation in local events. They can get around the town, go to sports and youth events, and other activities and locals have spotted them doing just that.

“I am so grateful. I use my bike for everything - going to appointments, shopping, voluntary work, English classes, visiting friends, everything,” said Savy Garces. Some families and groups have cycled as far as Te Horo Beach, Waitārere Beach, Foxton, and Ōtaki.

Local resident, Penny Lancaster said she noticed the bikes are to the new citizens. “The bikes offer a new kind of independence. I’ve seen them cycling around everywhere in Levin, busily going about their business. It’s great!”

Terry Jordon recently donated three children’s bikes. “I’m just glad they are going to someone who will really appreciate them and get a lot of use out of them.”

All the donated bikes are serviced. At the start of the appeal Red Cross volunteer, Fred de Jager and St Vincent’s de Paul volunteer, Bernie Hanaray, spent many hours checking and repairing the bikes to make sure they were road-safe.

Now Luis Carlos Hinojosa Ibarguen, who arrived in Levin in October, has taken over the bike servicing and putting all the donations to good use. James Foster said, “New Zealand Red Cross also says a big thank you to Lisa Horn of My Ride Levin who has been instrumental in providing bike parts and tools, and to Saint Vincent de Paul who donated many second-hand bikes to the cause.”

If you would like to donate a bike to this appeal, please contact the Red Cross Levin branch via James Foster, Employment Liaison, 02059194932 james.foster@redcross.org.nz

To read more about our migration services please go to our web page: Supporting refugees | New Zealand Red Cross