Flag ceremony at Horowhenua College to celebrate diversity.

Heads Up: Horowhenua College

Kia ora koutou, Talofa lava, greetings everyone from Horowhenua College.

With Term 2 beginning, it is timely to look back on Term 1 and review what took place. It was a busy term with learning programmes providing plenty of learning opportunities.

There were also plenty of opportunities outside of the classroom and here are just a few of them.

Horowhenua College had crews at the waka ama championships.

Early in the term we held our Flag Assembly to recognise and celebrate the many ethnicities that make up our students and staff at our college. Amazingly, we have 70 countries from around the world represented at NUA! Embracing cultural diversity is respected and celebrated, and this special assembly was a day to remember.

House competitions began early in the term and will continue throughout the year. The competition is fierce with all four houses being very competitive.

Dance classes are very popular and these students work hard to prepare for assessments and dance competitions. Many students auditioned for the Dance NZ Made competition, and one of our students, Anelisabeth Tua Faavale, and teacher Caitlin Sanson qualified along with two past students, Willow Thomsen and Hana Stewart, for a world dance competition in Australia in June.

Waka ama was one of the sports that students competed in during the Summer Sports Tournament week in March. This week-long tournament in Rotorua saw high school teams from throughout New Zealand compete.

I am constantly impressed by what our students accomplish and am very proud of what they achieve. Term 2 promises to have more opportunities for our students to enjoy.

Ngā mihi, Tofa soifua, Kind regards.



