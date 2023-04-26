Emergency services were alerted to the fire at Horowhenua College this morning at 12.54am.

A classroom fire at Horowhenua College in Levin early this morning has caused significant damage to its engineering block.

Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming from a classroom block on the southwestern side of the school and lit up the sky, prompting several neighbouring residents to dial 111 and raise the alarm.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) crews were first alerted to the fire at the school on Weraroa Rd at 12.54am after the fire alarm system at the school was activated. A FENZ truck and crew from Levin was at the scene soon after, joined by further crews from nearby Waitarere Beach, Ōtaki and Shannon stations.

While the worst of the fire had been contained well before sunrise, firefighters were still being topped up with supplies of oxygen as they continue to dowse hot spots.

The Levin Fire Station is located less than a kilometre from Horowhenua College and the first crew was promptly at the scene.

Fire and Emergency station officer Chris Kennedy outside Horowhenua College this morning.

FENZ station officer Chris Kennedy said that prompt arrival meant the fire was able to be “cut off” and the worst of it extinguished before it could spread. Once the fire was completely extinguished they could turn their attention to determining the cause of the fire.

Fire Investigator Anna Gordon was also at the scene early this morning and said the fire detection system in the area of the school where the fire broke out prevented further damage.

“The fire detection system has given early warning which has enabled crews to deal with the fire while it was fairly easy to contain.

“The commercial alarm system, like home alarm systems, has provided that early detection which can lead to a better outcome.”

Gordon expected to be at the scene for some time yet. The cause of the fire had yet to be established.

Horowhenua College principal Grant Congden was woken early and rushed to the school, assisting FENZ crews and coordinating the school’s response.

“The initial feedback I’m getting is that if those systems hadn’t operated so well the damage could have been significantly worse,” he said, crediting school campus manager Johno Johnston for his oversight on the school’s alarm systems

Mr Congden said the fire was a set back for students studying engineering and auto-engineering at that part of the school. It housed expensive tools and equipment essential to their learning.

Students were due to arrive at the school in a few hours.

“Having just got back for the start of Term 2 this is a big interruption for our students in their return to learning,” he said.

Mr Congden was to meet with Ministry of Education officials who were expected to arrive early this morning for an assessment of damage.

