Horowhenua libraries are a good place to find out more about local history.

By Kiri Pepene, library information research and local history team lead

We have many diverse collections within the library, one of my favourites and most used is the Horowhenua collection. As part of my job as the heritage librarian, I do a lot of research on local and family history within the Horowhenua. Many people nowadays go online to find answers, but I have learnt that not everything is accessible through “Google”!

Sometimes you have to do it the old-fashioned way and read a book. Yes, there are some great websites and databases; however, if the information is not digitised, you miss out on a whole raft of information. So, I would like to share some of my favorites from this collection.

I am fascinated in the history of rail in the Horowhenua, especially the line from Foxton to Palmerston North, and I am always surprised when talking to people that they know nothing of this railway. Considering there is nothing left, I suppose it’s no surprise.

The Foxton and Wanganui Railway and Sanson Tramway, both by K.R. Cassells, are wonderful informative histories regarding these railways. As I read through the early history of these lines, it was interesting just how hard it was to build them. Everything from the lay of the land, weather, and money was against them. When first built, the Foxton to Palmerston Tramway was just wooden rails.

One carriage was pulled by horses, and quite often fell off, so passengers would need to help get it back on the track. Not a great start, and the problems continued during the life of the line.

Horowhenua and the Great War 1914-1918 and Remembering Horowhenua and the Second World War, both compiled by Linda Fletcher, are great resources for finding information about soldiers who had connections to the Horowhenua and went to war. With meticulous research, these two books are vital if you are doing any research finding soldiers in the family.

Butler’s Flight by Joan-Marie O’Dea tells the story of the plane that Jack built and his successful flights over Waitārere Beach in 1932. What an absolute ripper of a book! Martin (Jack) Butler was born in 1910; in all aspects, he was just an average man who grew up, married, and had a family.

However, he was much more; he liked to tinker around with bits and pieces, but really he was an inventor and an aviator. At the young age of 22, Jack built himself a monoplane, and on four occasions, he took to the skies at Waitārere Beach.

This is his story, and was written by his daughter to honour her mother who wanted her to publish this book so that everyone would know about Jack. This is a great read.

Another little gem is Horowhenua Highlanders: The first 50 years of the Horowhenua Scottish Society and Highland Pipe Band, 1939–1989 by Marjorie D Law. A great history of the band and people who were part of it. Not long ago, a family was looking for information on their father who had been a Pipe Major in the band, and lo and behold the one place we found a photo and information was in this book!

So next time you are looking for something different to read, have a browse in the Horowhenua Collection which is in the People and Places section of the library. You just might be surprised at what you will find.

