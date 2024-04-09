There were 25 students from schools in Horowhenua who went flying thanks to Horowhenua Blue Light.

The weather played ball when a group of school children got the chance to fly in an aeroplane from Paraparaumu Airfield at the weekend.

There were 25 students from the Horowhenua region involved, who were treated to perfect sightseeing conditions while flying along the Kāpiti Coast.

The aeroplanes first headed north before turning left and flying along the Ōtaki River, then back to Kāpiti along the coastline, taking in some stunning 360 degree views.

One lucky student, Niyah Henare-Pearson, was also picked out of a draw to have a 30-minute flight in a helicopter.

Niyah Henare-Pearson was drawn to have a flight in the helicopter.

The event was organised by the Horowhenua Blue Light, which has been part of the national Blue Light organisation for the last 15 years, teaming up with the Kāpiti Aero Club and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) to host the Take a Kid Flying event every year.

Senior Constable - Youth Aid Services Andrew Collis said all schools within the Horowhenua region were invited to nominate students who are helpful and conduct themselves well at school and who deserve a treat.

“It was a great day enjoyed by all persons involved with great positive feedback provided by the kids, families and aeroclub,” he said.

Blue Light was a registered charity initiated by police to deliver a range of youth programmes and activities to encourage youth to have new experiences and provide opportunities for growth and development.

Ivy-Rose Henare-Pearson and Molly Kaye in an aeroplane flying along the Kāpiti Coast.

It also aimed to foster better relationships between police, young people, their parents and the community.

There were 70 registered branches throughout New Zealand.

Horowhenua Blue Light wanted to thank sponsors Kāpiti Aero Club, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), J.A. Russell Ltd (electrical and data suppliers) and Levin New World for supporting the event.

Blue Light committee members Ally Buck and Joanne Parker kept the pilots, flyers and families fed and watered on the day.