More than 200 people turned out for the opening of Age Concern Horowhenua's new premises.

Horowhenua Age Concern has new digs on Queen Street, and they’re seven times the size of the old building. On the day of the official opening, that was too small: well over 200 people had to stand in the corridor, reception area and even outside.

“That was so much more than we had anticipated,” said manager Catherine McAuliffe.

Horowhenua Age Concern held an open day.

“We were chuffed with the 70 or so people in the room, but when we were done and stepped into the corridor, there were so many more people. We were overwhelmed. We had not expected so many people to turn up!”

The organisation moved into its new building only a few days before the open day. The building had undergone a huge revamp to make it just the way Age Concern wanted it.

“The owner was fabulous.”

They now have four offices, a large reception/waiting area, a roomy meeting room - which is soundproof - a wide corridor the length of the building and two large rooms for exercise classes or workshops. “You can zip around easily on a mobility scooter.”

While car parking out in front is limited and restricted to 15 minutes, there are 12 car parks around the back, and you can access the building from there. There is a coffee and tea station for visitors to use while they wait. Near the reception is a large display rack with fliers on just about anything elderly people have to deal with.

Part of the reception area/waiting room at Horowhenua Age Concern.

In the last three years, the organisation had been pushing the limits of its space, vacating to other buildings, like the Uniting Church, for larger meetings. The staff has grown from two to seven members.

“We now have partnerships with Winz, the Public Trust and Levin Doggy Dayz, as well as Ana Ffita.

“They will be doing monthly or fortnightly clinics.”

Horowhenua Ange Concern fielded 2,500 inquiries last year. “People need help with all sorts of things, even finding where to go for something, especially if there is a problem.”

Horowhenua Age Concern now has a soundproof meeting room.

The fast-advancing digitisation of society is posing serious problems for the older generation, who grew up without computers.

“We have become the place to go to for all kinds of assistance,” McAuliffe said.