Ground movement and slips are still possible and road users are advised to check road status. Photo / Tararua District Council

Horowhenua District Council is adopting Tararua District Council as a show of support and aroha for the cyclone ravaged area.

Eleven councils have adopted another council as part of Adopt a Community, a nationwide initiative to connect councils with regions worst hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Horowhenua is full of people with big hearts who, in tough times, want to find meaningful ways to help. We’ve all been watching the devastating scenes from around the country, and Adopt a Community gives us a direct connection to help a badly affected community. This is a great way to wrap our arms around the Tararua District and show them our support,” said Mayor Bernie Wanden.

The best way to support our adopted council is to donate to their Mayoral Relief Fund, rather than collecting and trying to send goods.

The account details for the Mayoral Flood relief are: Tararua District Council, 03-0614-0088406-01. Reference code: 560 OR Flood Relief.

“We know from our experience with extreme weather that recovery can take some time. Especially true with a disaster of this scale, getting communities back on their feet is a marathon, not a sprint. We’re exploring ways we can provide medium and long-term support too,” he said.

As an initial show of support to those impacted by the cyclone, council staff offered to help with the response and within 24 hours council deployed staff to help with logistics, operations, and welfare across Hawke’s Bay and Tararua. They are continuing to support Tararua District Council, Napier City Council and Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.

“We are here to support all communities, as they face a long road ahead to recovery, but this specific initiative is about us getting our energy and attention to our neighbours in the Tararua District,” Mayor Bernie said.

Central government has extended the National State of Emergency to Tuesday, February 28, and until then the Tararua District will remain in its response phase.

As of February 21, Tararua District Council teams were still discovering damage to their roads. Thirty-nine roads were closed, with more expected to be added to the list.

While emergency services are able to pass through some of these roads, 15 are closed to all vehicles. Three roads are open under caution, six are single-lane, three are closed to heavy vehicles and one is accessible to 4WDs and residents only.

There are still a number of properties without power.



