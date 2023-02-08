Four members from Team Phoenix from Levin preparing for Taekwon Do World Championships. Video / Horowhenua Chronicle

Taekwon Do has been a way of life for the four newly minted national team members from Levin who will represent New Zealand at the World Championships in Finland in September.

Kees Whiti, Cruise Wilton, Carmel Ponga and Brenna Green have been practising this form of martial art for between 10 and 14 years, starting at the ages of 10, 8 and even 4.

Taekwon Do is less well known than other martial arts but the Horowhenua quartet feels Taekwon Do offers them a bit of everything. It teaches self-discipline, and courtesy, has a competitive edge and offers lasting friendships.

“It suits all ages and is much more than self-defence. Without Taekwon Do I would have been a very different 6-year-old,” said Carmel Ponga.

Kees Whiti, Cruise Wilton, Carmel Ponga and Brenna Greene are training for success at the world championships.

All have been training for over a decade and clocked up regional, national and even some international experience.

As part of the national selection, they train two days a month in a training camp. At the club level, they train three nights a week.

To make the national team their previous achievements had been considered but they also had to compete with 60+ others at training camp trials.

“The coaches try to pick the ones they think can win.”

Kees Whiti is the only one with previous world championship experience, going all the way back to 2019. All four have a black belt in Taekwon Do. Cruise is a 2nd dan, while Kees is a 3rd dan and the girls are on their first, one as a junior and one as a senior.

“When you are over 18 you are a senior.”

“You can pick the event you want to do, such as patterns or sparring,” said Brenna. “You can do as many events as you want.”

All four are competing in different sections and age groups, so they will not be competing against each other. They are all looking forward to the adventure, which will offer invaluable experience competing against people from other nations.

All four need to raise money to make the trip, so if you can help by sponsoring them, contact Cruise Wilton on 027 351 0908, or cruise.club99@gmail.com.



