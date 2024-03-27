Dam 100 in Rangitīkei, during a flood event.

Horizons is reviewing its Dangerous Dam policy in line with new regulations on dam safety Building (Dam Safety) Regulations 2022 (the Dam Safety Regulations) which will come into effect on May 13, 2024.

This only applies to classifiable dams, which are dams that are four metres of higher and hold 20,000 m3 or are one metre or higher and retain 40,000 cu m or more in volume of any liquid. They are either a high-potential impact dam or a medium-potential impact dam that are likely to fail in the ordinary course of events, or a ‘moderate earthquake’ or ‘moderate flood’ as defined in the Building Act 2004.

Submissions should relate to the contents of the dams policy. Horizons Regional Council is not able to change anything in the Building Act or the Building (Dam Safety) Regulations.

Luckily 8.2 of the policy says that since 2014, when the original policy was adopted, no dangerous dams been identified or notified with the Horizons region.

You can read the draft policy and provide feedback here until April 22: https://haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz/dam-policy-consultation.