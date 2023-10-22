The Levin Horse of the Year trophy was donated by the late Paul Pearce.

The awarding of the Levin Horse of the Year has shone a light on the quality of horses whose names are etched on the trophy.

The town is seldom without a good horse and has produced some brilliant horses to have been awarded the trophy since it was first introduced in the late 1980s, the likes of Our Maizcay, Shuzohra, Cinder Bella, Candide, Rock on Wood, Spiro, Captain Cook, Sandsend, Sculptor, Rodin, Empyreal. Lady Madonna, Lordshop, Lord Monty and Quality Kingdom.

The Levin Horse of the Year trophy was introduced by the late Paul Pearce in the late 1980s. Pearce was a former LRC commitee member and owner of the local TAB outlet.

Levin Racing Club have continued to present the award each season since Pearce died in 2021.

Levin Horse of the Year Hinepara has been retired.

Even though headed to a lush green paddock with a breeding career beckoning, the award for the season ending 2023 has gone again to recently retired Hinepara.

Hinepara was trained throughout her career at Levin by Josh Shaw. A decision was made by her owner Christopher Grace QSM to retire Hinepara and send her to stud after finishing sixth in the Auckland Cup earlier this year.

Levin horse trainer Josh Shaw.

The mare very nearly repeated her Avondale Cup win of the previous season, finishing second to Aquacade in the $140,000 Group Two race.

Hinepara retired having won six races and $213,290 in prizemoney for her Levin-based syndicate of owners.

Previous winners of Levin Horse of the Year

1988 Candide

1989 Shuzohra

1990 Sandsend

1991 Quality King

1992 Captain Cook

1993 Lady Madonna

1994 Lady Madonna

1995 Our Maizcay

1996 Our Maizcay

1997 Govincar

1998 Quality Kingdom

1999 Trans Siberia

2000 Cinder Bella

2001 Cinder Bella

2002 Cinder Bella

2003 Rodin

2004 Lordship

2005 Empyreal

2006 Miles

2007 Sculptor

2008 Conchord

2009 Keisano

2010 Spiro

2011 Spiro

2012 Spiro

2013 Josephine

2014 Atozed

2015 Bel Sorisso

2016 Bel Sorisso

2017 Dolcetto

2018 Ram Sam Sam

2019 Booty Lara

2020 Rock Of Wood

2021 Kingston Flyer

2022 Hinepara

2023 Hinepara

