The awarding of the Levin Horse of the Year has shone a light on the quality of horses whose names are etched on the trophy.
The town is seldom without a good horse and has produced some brilliant horses to have been awarded the trophy since it was first introduced in the late 1980s, the likes of Our Maizcay, Shuzohra, Cinder Bella, Candide, Rock on Wood, Spiro, Captain Cook, Sandsend, Sculptor, Rodin, Empyreal. Lady Madonna, Lordshop, Lord Monty and Quality Kingdom.
The Levin Horse of the Year trophy was introduced by the late Paul Pearce in the late 1980s. Pearce was a former LRC commitee member and owner of the local TAB outlet.
Levin Racing Club have continued to present the award each season since Pearce died in 2021.
Even though headed to a lush green paddock with a breeding career beckoning, the award for the season ending 2023 has gone again to recently retired Hinepara.
Hinepara was trained throughout her career at Levin by Josh Shaw. A decision was made by her owner Christopher Grace QSM to retire Hinepara and send her to stud after finishing sixth in the Auckland Cup earlier this year.
The mare very nearly repeated her Avondale Cup win of the previous season, finishing second to Aquacade in the $140,000 Group Two race.
Hinepara retired having won six races and $213,290 in prizemoney for her Levin-based syndicate of owners.
Previous winners of Levin Horse of the Year
1988 Candide
1989 Shuzohra
1990 Sandsend
1991 Quality King
1992 Captain Cook
1993 Lady Madonna
1994 Lady Madonna
1995 Our Maizcay
1996 Our Maizcay
1997 Govincar
1998 Quality Kingdom
1999 Trans Siberia
2000 Cinder Bella
2001 Cinder Bella
2002 Cinder Bella
2003 Rodin
2004 Lordship
2005 Empyreal
2006 Miles
2007 Sculptor
2008 Conchord
2009 Keisano
2010 Spiro
2011 Spiro
2012 Spiro
2013 Josephine
2014 Atozed
2015 Bel Sorisso
2016 Bel Sorisso
2017 Dolcetto
2018 Ram Sam Sam
2019 Booty Lara
2020 Rock Of Wood
2021 Kingston Flyer
2022 Hinepara
2023 Hinepara
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.