One of the photos on display along the top of walls within Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in Levin.

Heritage Horowhenua want your help identifying people in photos hung on the walls of the Levin Library/Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō.

“There are 50 large photos along the north and east walls of the library. We have identified a person or people in many of the photos. However, we need the community’s help with the rest,” said chairman Kerry Geertson.

To make it easier for you to report back, they have numbered the photos, starting at the west entrance near the information desks, from one to 50. Number one is the one closest to the west entrance near the information desks.

“The ones we need help with, are as follows: Number three, seven, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31, 37, 39, 41, 42, 43, 44, 50.”

Did you know that one of our greatest New Zealanders played rugby for Horowhenua, received the VC in WWI, was in charge of our soldiers in WWII and became the Governor-General, is pictured on a horse in photo number 10 and is one of our town’s Walk-of-Famers?

That New Zealander is Bernard Freyberg.

If you want to know more and think you can identify anyone, please contact coach@internet.co.nz.