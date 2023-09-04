The PGG Wrightson Cup. Photo / Club Rugby

Brave. Courageous. Defiant. Hardy. Plucky. Or just plain lucky?

Whatever you want to call it, it took plenty of guts for Horowhenua-Kāpiti to hang on and beat Wairarapa Bush at the Levin Domain on the weekend and retain the PGG Wrightson Cup, a trophy up for grabs each time the two teams meet.

The home team took their chances and were ahead 21-0 at halftime, thanks to two well-taken tries by fullback Leighton Ralph against the run of play, and some sharp kicking from the accurate boot of halfback Jack Tatu-Robertson.

Horowhenua-Kapiti second five-eighth Regan Verney.

However, the tide turned in the second half as Wairarapa Bush started to break tackles. They got within striking distance, bringing the score back to 24-19, and sailing on a stiff breeze of momentum, it looked like a comeback was on the cards.

But the Horowhenua-Kāpiti defence hung tough, as it had for long periods of the match, and did enough when lungs were burning to hang on for a deserved victory.

Defence was something Horowhenua-Kāpiti had worked hard on. Coach Aleni Feagaiga had made it a priority during the week. He would have been happy to see more vigour in that area after conceding a total of 22 tries in their first three matches.

Bush were coming off a good win against Poverty Bay the week before and had won two of their three games, the other against East Coast. Horowhenua-Kāpiti were coming in winless after losses to South Canterbury, West Coast and Mid Canterbury.

Horowhenua-Kapiti's forwards toiled hard in the win against Wairarapa Bush.

Beating the Bush would do wonders for team morale. It lifts Horowhenua-Kāpiti off the bottom of the table as they head into another home match, against the winless Buller this weekend.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti’s fowards toiled hard and laid the platform for the win. They were good at scrum time and tackled and ran with purpose, led by No 8 Callum Watts-Pointer, lock Dallas Wiki, and props Jonathon Fuimaono and David McErlean.

The backs had to do their bit in defence to shut down Bush and the midfield of Regan Verney and Ollie Paotonu worked hard. The back trio of Connor Paki, Willie Paia’aua and Ralph looked dangerous whenever they were given time and space.

Wairarapa Bush players to stand out were No 8 Isireli Biumaiwai, inside backs Issac Bracewell and Ben Brooking, and winger Nikora Ewe.

Wairarapa Bush scored three tries in the second half against Horowhenua-Kāpiti at Levin Domain. Photo / Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua-Kāpiti already had the PGG Wrightson Cup by virtue of their 33-17 win in Masterton last season. The trophy was fondly give the nickname The Pig by the teams.

They get a chance to win more silverware this weekend, too, with the Centennial Cup on the line against Buller.

The win might also stir a bit more crowd, too. Wairarapa Bush had arguably better support at the weekend as vanloads of faithful followers were at the ground. One of the vocal mob said they travel to most away games. The crowd at Levin Domain was probably 50/50.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti winger Connor Paki. Photo / Horowhenua Chronicle

SCOREBOARD: Horowhenua-Kāpiti 24 (Leighton Ralph 2 tries, Jack Tatu-Robertsson 4 pen, 1 con) beat Wairarapa Bush 19 (Nikora Ewe, Isaac Bramwell, Tipene Haira tries, Ben Brooking 2 con).HT: 21-0.

Heartland points: South Canterbury 16, Thames Valley 16, East Coast 13, Whanganui 10, North Otago 9, Wairarapa 9, West Coast 8, Mid Canterbury 8, Poverty Bay 7, King Country 5, Horowhenua-Kāpiti 4, Buller 1.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.