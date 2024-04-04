Manawatū College students try the high jump.

By Matt Fraser, principal

It is hard to believe that it is April already! Time flies when you are busy and that is certainly the case for our students over the past few months. Earlier in the term we held our annual athletics day which was a great success, with excellent student participation and representation of the four school houses.

Last month our Year 10 students (alongside other Year 10 students from both Horowhenua and Waiopehu Colleges) attended the Futures Day, facilitated by The Horowhenua Company. The purpose of this day was to provide an opportunity for students to look at potential career pathways through practical experiences and workshops hosted by local businesses in the Horowhenua.

Javelin throwing at Manawatū College's athletics day.

Our students really enjoyed this event and we would like to also thank The Horowhenua Company for its work and continued support in the area of career and pathway planning for our young people in this region. In sporting news, our boys’ rugby team had their first game of the season playing against Hato Paora College, which was held at Manawatū College.

It was fantastic to see so many parents and whānau turn out to support both teams, who played very well. While we did not win the game, it was a great start to the season. Thanks to our coaching team Pā Taylor, Matua James and Ant Woon who have already put considerable effort into preparing our students to be successful on the rugby field - it looks to be a promising season ahead!

School holidays are just around the corner and we hope that you all have a safe break.