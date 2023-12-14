The owners of 3 Bartholome Rd, Levin won the Home Section in this year's Harvey Bowler Festival of Lights, which was presented by Ashley from Electra.

The Annual Harvey Bowler Festival of Lights has accumulated in a swag of prizes for the record number of participants.

“We keep doing it because it gives so much joy to families in our community,” said Michael Hill from Harvey Bowler.

“For us as a team it also represents a bit of healing. It is great to see kids pouring out of cars to go and see the lights. Harvey Bowler celebrates 100 years this year and during that time has been owned by three families: Harvey, Bowler and Hill.”

New World Business daytime window went to: 1. Shadz and Mad (elegant, decorated well inside as well as windows, loved the animation), 2. Deconn Flair (well themed and handmade), 3. Levin Glass - Novus (good use of space, lovely decorations)

Shadz and Mad won the Business Daytime Window prize.

Property Brokers Night Light Window went to: 1. Levin Faith Centre ( eyecatching at night, beautiful story and fantastic lighting), 2. Norca Rugs (great use of lighting and space, lots of Christmas spirit , 3. Harcourts (well laid out lighting, lit up background alive at night).

Levin Faith Life Centre won the Night Light Window Section with a very long window display over the entire width of the building, with music playing too. This is just a small part of it.

A section of the Levin Faith Life Centre's window.

The BNZ Commercial Property prize went to Horowhenua Outdoor Machinery (display really comes to life at night).

Horowhenua Outdoor Machinery won the Commercial Property Prize with Santa’s sleigh on the roof.

Special Prizes for Homes: best first-time entry: 21 Strathmore Ave and most creative sign went to 22 Burn St.

3 Bartholomew Rd in Levin won the Home Section. 'We have been doing this for 20 plus years and this is our first win!'

In the Home Section the winners were: 1. 3 Bartholomew Rd (stand out - no more room for lights), 2. 188 Cambridge St (lights up the whole street, love the carols), 3. 21 Strathmore Ave (liked the Santa’s band, very well set out.)



