Volunteers from Save Our River Trust, Māori Women's Welfare League and others rolled up their sleeves to harvest harakeke (flax).

Volunteers from Save Our River Trust, Māori Women's Welfare League and others rolled up their sleeves to harvest harakeke (flax).

On Sunday, March 17 a community-driven effort took place to honour a cherished tradition and contribute to the restoration of Piriharakeke (the Manawatū River Loop at Foxton).

Organised by the Save Our River Trust (SORT) in collaboration with the Māori Women’s Welfare League (MWWL), the event focused on tidying up the harakeke (flax) along Pirihakeke, drawing on the rich history and matauranga (knowledge) of tending to and harvesting harakeke in Te Awahou (Foxton).

Save Our River Trust has been involved in the restoration of the Foxton River Loop.

With an excellent turnout, volunteers from the community, led by MWWL alongside SORT, gathered to tend to the harakeke. It was heartwarming to see tamariki joining in the effort, eager to learn and contribute to the preservation of this taonga. The harakeke, once a vital resource for the local economy, was now being tended to with care and respect by the community.

During the working bee, experts guided volunteers to carefully prune back harakeke, following traditional practices that ensure the health of the plant and promote airflow to reduce the risk of disease.

All harvested flax was donated back to the Foxton Flax Stripper Museum, symbolising the continuity of tradition and the importance of preserving culture. An upcoming event will allow the community to witness the stripping of flax on the old machinery, further connecting the history and legacy.

The success of the working bee highlights the communities’ commitment to the restoration and conservation of the River Loop at Foxton. Through collaborative efforts like this, SORT aims to develop the river for public recreational use, fostering a deeper connection between the community and their natural environment.





Read More:

Save Our River Trust exhibition: Let our river flow again - NZ Herald

Save The River Trust: Let’s get Foxton’s stagnated awa flowing again - NZ Herald

Cash start from government fund gives boost to Foxton River Loop restoration project - NZ Herald

Wildlife habitat planned for Foxton river loop - NZ Herald

Close look at river loop - Horowhenua Chronicle News - NZ Herald





A special thanks is extended to Jason Davy and the team at New World Foxton for their generous sponsorship, providing kai to keep volunteers nourished throughout the day. Their support was instrumental in making the event a success for all those in attendance.

A big thank you to all the members of the community who came out to support the kaupapa too. One volunteer said, “We all loved the time helping with the harakeke. That space and vibe is so good for the soul.”

In December last year, the Piriharakeke Walkway was restored, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Save Our River Trust (SORT) and a gathering of volunteers from across our community. With sleeves rolled up, we embarked on a mission to restore the pathway for public use.

Mātua Robin Hapi with a young volunteer at the entrance to the Piriharakeke Walkway in Foxton.

Throughout the day, volunteers from all walks of life joined forces to weed, tidy and lay down limestone, enhancing the pathway for the benefit of the entire community. From young tamariki to seasoned residents, everyone played a vital role. SORT is grateful to have the support of local groups such as Residents of Foxton, the Foxton Rugby Club, and the local Mormon Church, whose presence added to the sense of shared purpose.

A special shoutout goes to Roaches for their generous sponsorship, providing the equipment needed to spread and mobilise the limestone with ease. Their contribution was instrumental in ensuring the success of our restoration efforts, and we are immensely grateful for their support.

As the day drew to a close, the achievements were celebrated over a good old-fashioned sausage sizzle and drinks, gratefully received by a donation from Jason Davy and the team at New World Foxton, which provided the perfect opportunity to connect with fellow volunteers.

On the day, the restored walkway received high praise and endorsement from Sarah Bloomer – The President of the Taupo Tramping Club, solidifying its status as a beloved track to enjoy when exploring Te Awahou (Foxton).

Look ahead, SORT invites you to join as a volunteer and be part of the ongoing efforts to preserve and protect our precious waterways.

Ready to roll up your sleeves and join us?

Sign up as a volunteer with SORT today and be part of a driven community dedicated to restore and conserve waterways and surroundings.

As SORT looks ahead, there are plans for more community-led events in the future. Those interested in joining upcoming initiatives are encouraged to reach out via DM or email admin@sort.nz.

– Supplied by SORT (Save Our River Trust)