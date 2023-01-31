Waiopehu College principal Guy Reichenbach.

The title of “new” principal of Waiopehu College doesn’t really suit Guy Reichenbach considering he’s been an integral part of the school for the last 16 years.

It was 2007 when he accepted the position of deputy principal at Waiopehu College and he had served the school ever since, first as understudy during principal Barry Petherick’s tenure, then more recently under departing principal Mark Robinson.

It was only natural then that Mr Reichenbach should fill the vacancy left by Mr Robinson, and he had done so since the middle of last year, although he only officially took over the role as principal when school resumed this week.

Waiopehu College principal Mark Robinson stepped down after term 2 last year, after seven and a half years at the helm.

Mr Reichenbach, who attended a pōwhiri to welcome new entrants to the school at the beginning of this week, said he wouldn’t want to be stationed anywhere else. He had a passion for the school, and changes to the curriculum in recent years demanded a sense of continuity.

“It’s important that we continue this good work,” he said.

“I’ve always felt a strong connection to the community and always felt very welcome here and it’s got to the stage where I know the community really well and have that connection. I’ve got no desire to use it as a stepping stone. The school is a really good fit for me.”

The new students starting school this week were spoilt for choice in the various electives they could attend, which included everything from yoga to crossfit, golf, body building, photography, hip hop, cooking and comic art alongside the more traditional subjects like English, maths and science.

He said it was about keeping students engaged in school and prepared for a more creative and connected world, so they leave school as positive and productive members of society.

“And if there’s a strong sense of whānau people feel like they belong,” he said.

Mr Reichenbach was born and raised in Gisborne and attended the University of Waikato and then Auckland Teachers Training College.

He moved to Wellington and taught at Rongotai College for 13 years before taking a job at Ōtaki College, where he spent four years as deputy principal. It meant a move north to Manakau, where he still lives.

Meanwhile, it was a significant year for Waiopehu College. It first opened in 1973, so was celebrating its 50th Jubilee.

A gathering of former students and teachers was planned for Labour weekend, with 816 people having already joined a social media page.

Through its sports department it had been busy fundraising to make all sports fees-free for a year, raising more than $40,000, and had printed 50-year commemorative uniforms for its sports teams.

Much of that inaugural class of 1973 with a roll of 160 had kept in touch over the years. Sixty former students and former teachers Colin Hagan, Selwyn Leitch, Betty Jago and Betty van der Mespel, attended an informal reunion in 2019.

New Waiopehu College sports uniforms will be issued this year to commemorate its 50th Jubilee.

