Gordon Butler to celebrate 100th birthday with glass of wine

Levin man Gordon Butler and his son Ian.

A Levin man celebrating his 100th birthday today isn’t getting too wound up about the achievement.

George Gordon Butler - known better as Gordon - has joined a fairly exclusive club. New Zealand produces just nine centenarians per 100,000 people, just 0.009% of the population.

Mr Butler was taking it all in his stride and didn’t want a great deal of fuss, although he was very appreciative of the kind birthday wishes.

Levin man George Butler turns 100 today.

He received letters this week from King Charles the Third, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro.

Mr Butler had always kept relatively good health - touch wood - with no major health issues. He has a glass of wine daily and made his own wine for many years. He had smoked tobacco up until his 50s, but a nagging cough saw him kick the habit.

Up until a year ago, he was driving. It was only after his car got broken into and had the ignition smashed that he didn’t bother renewing his licence. He’s got a great neighbour that gives him a lift if he gets stuck.

Mr Butler was born in Hawera on September 7, 1923. As a youngster, he had the nickname Snow. The family moved to Petone, where he attended Hutt Valley High School and Petone Technical College. On leaving school he served in the military, first in the Air Force, then in the NZ Army.

He met his wife Ruth and married in Petone at St Augustine’s in 1946. They had four children, Beryl, Marian, Ian, and Ross.

Gordon and Ruth Butler on their wedding day in 1946.

The Butler family then moved to Martinborough in 1953, where he started up his joinery business with his brother and brother-in-law, at a later date buying them out - Martinborough Builders and Joinery. They built many homes and buildings in Martinborough and Wairarapa.

Mr Butler was involved with the swimming club, the Masons, and the Lions Club. When Ruth passed away in 1998, he moved to Levin.

Gordon Butler as a young man.

The Butlers boast 60 offspring - grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-children - although he doesn’t see them all that often as they are spread out across Australia and New Zealand.

The family planned to celebrate the milestone with a meal at the Levin Cosmopolitan Club on Thursday, while he also had an afternoon tea planned with family in Waikanae on Saturday.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.