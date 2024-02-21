Reigning Horowhenua Darts Association men's champion Simon Bunn.

A surge in the global popularity of darts has a local club keen to provide a clear pathway for any potential future world champions.

With teenage sensation Luke Littler becoming a household name and taking the darts world by storm, and New Zealander Haupia Puha becoming his country’s first professional player, the search is on to uncover the next superstar of the sport.

Haupai Puha in action during the 2019 New Zealand Darts Masters in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Horowhenua Darts Association convener Chris Chapman said while many people play darts in the garage with their mates, the club was encouraging anyone wanting to take their game to the next level to join.

“There is a varied skill level at the club, so don’t worry about where your game is at. We cater to everyone from beginner to seasoned pro. We are just encouraging people to come along and have a go,” he said.

Darts is experiencing a popularity explosion. Viewer numbers are up more than 30 per cent in some countries in the past year, and the local club was keen to ride the wave too, especially given the facilities on offer.

The association has been playing out of the Levin Cosmopolitan Club for almost 50 years and due to recent investment and upgrade in facilities, it was recognised as one of the best darts venues in New Zealand.

Chapman said the Levin Cossie Club was now widely recognised as a top-class darts venue. Each November it hosts the Ted Clements Memorial Tournament, which is a New Zealand Darts Council ranking tournament, and attracts the best players from around the country.

“It’s an awesome set-up. We get a lot of favourable comments from people when they play here,” he said.

The association has a winter league competition that runs from early March to the end of September, with club championships played throughout the season. The reigning men’s champion was Simon Bunn and the women’s champion was Heather Siebers.

Horowhenua singles darts champion Simon Bunn.

Of the 100 club members, 20 were women. The club encouraged young players with a junior darts night each Tuesday from 5pm–7pm.

Chapman said Littler started off quite young.

“And it’s great for their maths,” he said.

George Scott, 8, and Athony Bunn, 7, are junior members of the Horowhenua Darts Club.

“Last season was a great year for the club with 20 teams entered, spread across three grades.”

“We also play many representative games throughout the year, including against Wainuiomata, Kapi-Mana (Porirua) and others in the south, up to Whanganui, and both Palmerston North clubs in between,” he said.

“Last year was a very successful rep year too, beating all but Kapi-Mana overall, and then to top the year off we won the annual inter-association two-day tournament in Palmerston North.”

Darts wasn’t a hugely expensive sport either. Chapman said a set of darts could cost about $30 and while a new board could cost up to $100, you can pick up a second-hand dartboard for much less.

Registration nights are Wednesdays 6pm to 7pm, with the season starting on Wednesday, March 6, at 7pm. More information can be found going to Facebook: Horowhenua Darts Association, or by emailing: hdaconvener@outlook.com