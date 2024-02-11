Future of land transport projects up for review

Council and NZTA have put forward transport investment priorities for the region. Photo / RNZ, Diego Opatowski

Horizons Regional Council is looking for feedback on its mid-term review of the 2021 Regional Land Transport Plan, which outlines the future of land transport projects and investment for the next 10 years.

This is about everything from private vehicles to freight, and commercial vehicles to cyclists and rail networks.

“Horizons develops the plan with the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and city and district councils around the region, who put forward their transport activities and agree on the investment priorities for the region to align with what we believe users need from our land transport network,” council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said.

“Mid-term reviews occur three years into the 10-year life of a plan, with the aim of checking that it remains fit-for-purpose and valid. The current plan has been in place since 2021 and aims to be ambitious in its goals.

“This mid-term review focuses on reflecting the changing focus on what is considered important for our transport system, what funding is available, and how we invest that funding to achieve our goals.

There are 25 total projects included in the updated plan, Keedwell said, with some already in progress and others seeking initial funding through this mid-term review.

“Current projects such as the Te Ahu a Turanga, Manawatū-Tararua Highway and the Ōtaki to North of Levin Expressway are ongoing and have been funded through previous versions of this plan.

“Even though these projects are already well under way, we still want to know what our communities think are important areas for investment over the next 10 years of the region’s land transport planning.”

Submissions made to the consultation are public, and those who submit can opt to speak to their submission at public hearings held in April, conducted by the Regional Transport Committee.

Formal submission to the review can be made online at haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz/RLTP2024, or you can pick up a hardcopy submission form at local libraries throughout the region or at your local Horizons Regional Council office.



