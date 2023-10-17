Taitoko willl be part of the Spring Music Fest on Sunday, October 22 in Levin's Adventure PArk.

Levin will be part of the spring music celebration on Sunday, October 22.

The music extravaganza will take place in the Levin Adventure Park from 12pm to 5pm.

Rock the Boat will open the day with a fusion of genres including soul, blues, and country rock.

The Wellington\Ōtaki Band Bush Faced Munkeyz take to the stage at 1.15pm bringing a mellow rocky mix of originals and covers.

From 2.30pm the spotlight will be on Taitoko. Their music is a dynamic blend of old school, funk, rock, and groove, featuring local artist Neil Jensen. The band eagerly anticipates their debut at the Music Festivals & Events NZ Spring Fest’23 series.

At 4pm Loaded Brasso, the 12-piece Kāpiti-based Latin American jazz ensemble, will finish off the day with their unique style of popular jazz. Led by David Langley, the band, featuring vocalist/drummer Bob Glensor, will charm the crowd with a mix of classic jazz and original compositions.

The Levin event, organised by Music Festivals & Events NZ, is a celebration among a series of seven events held throughout October. In case of wet weather the alternative venue will be Firebird Café, 93 Oxford St, Levin 5510.

The Details

What: Spring Music Fest’23

When: Sunday, October 22, 12pm-5pm.

Where: Levin Adventure Park, 93 Oxford St, Levin

Wet Weather Venue: Firebird Café, 93 Oxford St, Levin

Entry: Free