Brasso, a 12-piece Latin American jazz ensemble, will play at the Foxton event.

Four live bands will perform at the Foxton Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom for a day of free community live music at Summer Music ‘24, on Monday, January 22 from 11am to 4pm.

11am - Maddy Bean, a youthful talented musician will showcase her musical prowess with a delightful blend of singing and guitar. Maddy will be performing covers.

12pm - Rock the Boat, a modern and glamorous trio, promises an unforgettable fusion of soul, blues, and country rock.

1.30pm - Loaded Brasso, the 12-piece Kāpiti-based Latin American jazz ensemble with a unique brass style of popular jazz. Led by David Langley, the band, featuring vocalist/drummer Bob Glensor, will charm the crowd with a mix of classic jazz and original compositions.

3pm - Back by popular demand, a true finale! Experience the awe-inspiring talent of Sparkle, a versatile five-piece covers band with exceptional female vocals, renowned for their wide musical range and ability to tailor their repertoire for the occasion. With years of experience and a seamless musical synergy, Sparkle effortlessly explores genres such as blues, easy listening, and rhythm and blues, captivating audiences.

This event, organised by Music Festivals & Events NZ, is part of a series of eight events held throughout January. Event organiser Chris Craddock emphasised the significance of providing free, live music community events featuring performances by professional calibre musicians.

“We will be providing a free children’s bouncy castle for this event.”

Wet weather venue: Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Library, 92 Main St, Foxton.

For more information, please contact event organiser Chris Craddock at 027 410 2420 or visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KapitiMusicFestival





