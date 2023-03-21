Foxton Rugby: Prop Dave McErlean to bring up 150 games

David McErlean will bring up his 150th premier match for Foxton this weekend.

Foxton farmer Dave McErlean will bring up a major milestone this weekend - 150 senior club games of club rugby.

McErlean, 35, made his senior rugby debut as a speedy 16-year-old winger some 20 years ago, although the numbers on the back of his jersey have got progressively smaller of the years.

There was a stint at loose forward before the eventual shift to tighthead prop, where he had played all his rugby since, including a massive 57 representative games for Horowhenua-Kāpiti.

McErlean had stints playing for the Shannon club, and also in Manawatū for the Te Kawau club, but the majority of his rugby was in the yellow and black of Foxton.

He also managed to gets his hands on the holy grail of Horowhenua-Kāpiti club rugby as part of the Foxton team that won the Ramsbotham Cup senior competition in 2019.

McErlean said he still loves his rugby and was motivated to one day play alongside his son Preston, 16, who plays hooker.

“That’s the goal, to hang on and play rugby with my son one day,” he said.

Working the farm every day gave him a good level of base fitness to work from, although he backed that up with a bit of gym work in the garage heading into the start of the season.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Ramsbotham Cup (2.45pm kick-offs):

Foxton v Shannon, Easton Park.

Rahui v Paraparaumu, Ōtaki Domain.

COB v Wanderers, Levin Domain.

Waikanae bye.

The Bill Muir Cup senior reserve competition will start on April 15. Six teams have entered: Paraparaumu, Athletic, COB, Rahui, Wanderers and Shannon.