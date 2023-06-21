Foxton Rugby Club and the community have managed to raise a large amount of money to help send junior teams away to festivals.

Community spirit is alive and well in Foxton as the local rugby club looks like chasing down some lofty fundraising targets.

The club has embarked on an ambitious fundraising campaign aimed at sending junior teams to global events in September. A boys team was attending a Taupō junior festival, and a girls team was travelling to a Christchurch junior festival.

Foxton Rugby Club was attempting to raise a total of $30,000 to get them there. Already it had managed to raise more than half that amount, thanks to the community getting in behind a range of events.

So far, the club had held raffles and organised a poker night and a quiz evening, while upcoming events include a casino night, a sip and paint, an auction, and a hāngī.

The club had a large group of volunteers helping junior convener Bonnie Petersen, club captain David Petersen and chairman Nick McVeigh organise the fundraising initiatives.

The next event was a Casino Night, to be held at the Foxton Rugby Club on June 30. The theme was “Gangstas and Flappers take on Vegas”.

Doors open at 6pm and tables start operating at 6.30pm. A $30 entry fee entitled patrons to $50 million in casino chips, along with a complimentary beverage.

There was a prize for the best-dressed patron, while the winner of the most chips gets first pick of the prizes.

