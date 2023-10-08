Members of the Manawatū Estuary Trust welcome back migratory birds on Saturday, October 14 at 9.30am.

Members of the Manawatū Estuary Trust extend a welcome to everyone to our Manawatū Estuary, at Foxton Beach on Saturday, October 14 at 9.30am to welcome our migratory birds back to the Manawatu Estuary.

We will be meeting at 9.30am before high tide, by the viewing platform at the end of Dawick St (off Seabury Avenue) Foxton Beach.

Attention to Estuarine importance has grown immensely throughout the world. It’s now 16 years since the Ramsar status was granted to this estuary , confirming its international importance. The Manawatū Estuary plays habitat and host to birds from the Arctic but also species that travel south to north within New Zealand.

With modern tracking technology now available, and being applied to our avian species, we now have information on our estuarine arrivals and departures of kuaka including individuals which make our estuary their seasonal habitat. Dr Phil Battley can update us on this.

One of the threatened native species that relies on the estuary is the wrybill. At last count there were fewer than 4000 of these birds found on a national basis, but at least 1 per cent of that population are birds of our Manawatū Estuary.

Viewing and photographic opportunities present themselves uniquely well, depending on the weather because of the access and close proximity to the birds. Spotting scopes giving viewing advantage will be available to all, and making this a special experience each one can enjoy.