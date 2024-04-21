Gouda cheese, a Dutch delicacy. Photo / 123rf

The Dutch Big Day will be held in Foxton on Saturday, April 27, at De Molen from 10am to 3pm. The event kicks off a nationwide series of events celebrating Dutch culture, games and food.

The Dutch Museum De Oranjehof in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will host an Origins art exhibition, which will be opened at 11am. Throughout the day there will be food, games and music. Mayor Bernie Wanden and Dutch Ambassador Ard van den Vorst will attend.

Come and taste some gouda cheese, or kroket with zaanse mustard, or reven a salty herring. Two street organs, one built in 1880, will be providing the music.

There will be plenty of Dutch games such as clog throwing and stilt walking. Besides an art competition for the whole family on the day, there will be a festive opening of an Origins exhibition in the museum Mapuna Kabinet. Artists participating will be able to show their ethnic roots in their works.

These artists compete for three prizes in Origins — The Directions of our Cultural Winds, and one of the judges is “Dutch” MP Ingrid Leary, of Dunedin.

“Foxton, with its Dutch windmill and museum, holds a special place in my heart,” said Ingrid. “When my mother passed away a few months ago, I wanted to spend Waitangi weekend at Foxton Beach. And I reminisced on her arrival in our country — along with all those 10,000s of other immigrants who arrived by boat and plane.

“The story of the Dutch arrivals is a story of ‘invisible immigrants’. There are lots of us, but people don’t realise that — or how challenging it was. They came all this way after World War II, to be ‘pepperpotted’ around the country to work in factories and on farms.

“The New Zealand Government of the time had a non-assimilation policy, which caused suffering and difficulties for immigrant families as it separated adult siblings. The new arrivals would be employed far away from family and friends. Most did not speak the language and had no money on arrival. These were not easy times.

“It’s great we have a town where younger generations can learn about that history while having a coffee and a taste of Dutch delicacies, in a space that celebrates colourful art and heritage.”

The art competition Origins — The Directions of our Cultural Winds features artists from Dunedin to Auckland. It shows artworks that combine imposing windmill De Molen and its four sails with the artist’s whakapapa, their ethnic origins.

“Over the centuries, the winds have brought waka, sailing ships and airplanes across wild oceans to Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Arjan. “They have accompanied our tūpuna on their long journey.

“So our question to the artists was … Which original wind direction powers your cultural ‘sails’? They will reflect that in their image of De Molen, and we will see a Dutch Stellingmolen windmill in ways we’ve never seen it before.”

There will be three art exhibition prizes for Most original Molen — Combined with Culture of Origin, handed out by the ambassador.

The people coming to the Big Dutch Day Out can also create an artwork and win no fewer than 10 smaller prizes, sponsored by civil construction company Higgins.

For the first time in Foxton, bicycle enthusiasts will dress up in cheerful orange to join the Orange Bike Rides happening as part of Dutch Week in many towns and cities.