Foxton horse trainer Chrissy Bambry will target the New Zealand Derby with Opawa Jack. Photo / Race Images, Peter Rubery

Foxton has a runner in New Zealand’s richest horse races next weekend - the $1,000,000 Auckland Thoroughbred Racing New Zealand Derby - with a good chance of getting a thick slice of the spoils.

Opawa Jack, trained by Chrissy Bambry, looks and races like a true-blue stayer and there was enough in the family tree to suggest he will handle the Derby distance of 2400 metres better than most.

The last Foxton horse to win the New Zealand Derby was Castletown in 1989 for trainer Paddy Busuttin, his name forever synonymous with the township by virtue of three unforgettable Wellington Cup victories.

Bambry thought enough of Opawa Jack to set a path to the Derby long ago and the horse has obliged with some solid lead-up form, including a win in the $20,000 Wairarapa Cup two starts ago against the older horses.

Opawa Jack followed it up with a fighting third in the $30,000 Wairoa Cup at New Plymouth at the weekend, again against older horses, which should be enough to cement his spot in the final Derby field.

Foxton horse Opawa Jack winning the Happy Hire Wairarapa Cup earlier this month.

“It’s [the Derby] always been the aim and the plan is coming together,” she said.

“We’re really happy with him. He looks like he’ll get the distance. He’s a pretty laid back customer.”

Bambry said the Wairoa Cup run would be Opawa Jack’s last before the Derby and it provided the ideal final hit-out with a trip away.

“It was the perfect lead-up for him,” she said.

As the Derby would be run at the anti-clockwise Te Rapa course this season while its traditional clockwise Ellerslie undergoes a track reconstruction, it had taken away the variable of a left-handed run.

While it’s not uncommon in a Derby for horses with sprinting blood to ignore their family tree, the pedigree page of Opawa Jack does suggest he is bred to handle the trip.

By War Front, the maternal line of Opawa Jack includes stallions like Nom De Jeu, Random Chance, Noble Bijou and Balloch, all recognised for leaving stock with stamina.

His dam Serve De Aunt was a half-sister to outstanding stayer Whoshotthebarman, who won the $500,000 Auckland Cup (3200m) at Ellerslie for Awapuni trainer Mark Oulaghan before transferring to the Sydney stable of Chris Waller the following season.

There, he competed admirably at the elite level over a long period, taking on six Sydney Cups, four Melbourne Cups and two Caulfield Cups, winning more than $4.5 million in prizemoney.

It is also the family of Brisbane Cup winner Prized Gem.

Bambry shares in the ownership of Opawa Jack along with A. Lacy, R. Wales, G. Cavanagh, J. Heale and J. Bambry.

Meanwhile, with 12 sleeps to go until Derby Day on March 4, the race was shaping as a one-horse affair with champion 3-year-old and hot favourite Sharp And Smart looking unbeatable with a rating of 110.

Sharp and Smart’s win in the Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (WFA) at his last start was from the top drawer, and just a continuation of the class that saw him a Group One winner in Australia last spring.

He had already earned almost $2.5m in stake earnings from just 10 starts and was paying just $2.20 in the early TAB market.

