A total of 77 paddlers were on the water for the annual river loop race at Foxton last weekend.

A total of 77 paddlers were on the water for the annual river loop race at Foxton last weekend.

An annual Foxton Loop Race has turned into a truly multisport event with the 32nd running of the race last weekend attracting the largest variety of waka ever.

The event was organised by Welly Paddlers and among the 77 paddlers and 49 vessels were waka ama, multisport kayaks, sea kayaks, surf skis and surf lifesaving kneeboards.

Welly Paddlers’ Chester Burt said it was truly an event for all ages with Rhyleigh Judd from Foxton Beach the youngest competitor entered, while Ashurst man Max Grant, 77, was the oldest.

“Paddlers love coming to the Foxton Loop and a big part of that is Foxton’s central location and range of course options and the fact that it is a very unique waterway,” he said.

The youngest paddler on the water for the Foxton Loop Race was 8, the oldest 77.

“Every year tends to bring a new group of people to the event and while last year the event peaked at 91 paddlers in 89 craft, we should continue to see the event thrive.”

“We are extremely grateful for the water support that is provided every year by the Manawatu Coastguard monitoring the paddlers from their Coastguard boat and two jet skis. It’s always great to have the safe pairs of hands the Coastguard service provides to our communities.”

“A big thanks must go to the Te Awahou Foxton community for their passion pushing for changes and development around this amazing waterway. Over the years we’ve seen areas of the waterway cleared of weed and being widened, pathways concreted and many plantings added.

Waka ama, multisport and sea kayaks, surf skis and surf lifesaving kneeboards hit the water for the annual Foxton Loop Race last weekend.

“We are all positive that the plans to add a new boat ramp, along with a separate rowing, kayak and waka ama jetty, that these projects will benefit the community and water users significantly over the coming years, so a big thank you to the Horowhenua District Council for getting right behind these works.”

Event results: https://www.webscorer.com/racedetails?raceid=325146



