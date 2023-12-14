Foxton filly Chantilly Lace looks primed for Trentham

Chantilly Lace. Photo / Race Images Palmerston North

An impressive showing by Foxton filly Chantilly Lace at the Levin jumpout trails earlier this week augurs well for her chances in the Group 3 $100,000 Lawnmaster Eulogy Stakes (1600m) at Trentham tomorrow.

The promising filly finished comfortably clear of a field of eight runners in an Open 1000m heat without being seriously tested and carded a slick time of 59.26 seconds, giving trainer Chrissy Bambry confidence the filly was the right path.

“She’s fit and very well and the jumpout was just what she needed. It fitted in nicely,” she said.

Bambry has used the jumpout trials at Levin - held periodically on Tuesdays - with good success as a tool in readying a horse for a Saturday assignment where possible.

Foxton trainer Chrissy Bambry. Photo / Race Images Palmerston North

More often than not a pre-race preparation involved fast work on a Tuesday anyway, and the jumpouts provided an opportunity to keep horses up to the mark.

“I’ve had pretty good success doing it. Each horse is different and you don’t do it with every horse, but it can give them that little bit more than a gallop and really, you only have to do as much as you want to,” she said.

Bambry races US Navy Flag filly with her parents Tony and Judith. They purchased Chantilly Lace through an online auction as an early 2-year-old for $66,000. The filly had now won $160,000 in 14 career starts and is racing like there is more in store.

Solid spring form that has included a Whanganui Guineas win and Group placings in the Gold Trail Stakes, Hawkes Bay Guineas and Wellington Stakes, saw Chantilly Lace open as the early favourite for the Eulogy Stakes at a quote of $5.

That favouritism could be largely due to an eye-catching run in the Wellington Stakes, settling last and suffering interference before running strongly in behind impressive winner Zabmanzor.

Bambry has always had a high opinion of Chantilly Lace, who was a listed 2-year-old winner of the Castletown Stakes and was close up when fifth in the Group One Manawatū Sire Produce Stakes.

Chantilly Lace. Photo / Race Images Palmerston North

“She is potentially the best horse I’ve trained. She has a tonne of ability,” she said.

Another shot at a Group One race awaits as Chantilly Lace holds a nomination for the $500,000 Cambridge Stud Levin Classic (1600m), to be run at Trentham on January 13, and judging by the way she is rounding off her races, the big roomy Trentham track should suit.

“Provided she comes through the race well it would be great to have the chance to have at a Group One race like the Levin Classic. It makes her that much more valuable,” she said.

Chantilly Lace will again be ridden tomorrow by jockey Lily Sutherland, who was onboard in the jumpout trial.

Meanwhile, there were 25 heats involving 162 horses at the jump-outs at Levin, from 600m juvenile heats to Open 1400m heats for older horses.

There were a total of 27 two-year-olds that contested heats held earlier in the morning, where the most impressive performance came from an unraced Time Test colt, who is from the unraced High Chapperal mare Onmyown, who herself was from a Zabeel mare.

Trained by Hamish Auret and ridden by Mereana Hudson, the colt scorched over 600m in 35.76 seconds - the quickest time of the day for that distance, with daylight between he and the others at the post.

Levin Racing Club regularly gets more than 100 entries to its jump-out trials, held at the Levin racecourse every three weeks.

Other juveniles to impress were a closely-related pair from the Fraser Auret team, a colt by the No Nay Never stallion Ten Sovereigns from the group performing Darci Brahma mare Darscape Princess, and a Dundeel colt from her dam Cape Princess.

The next jump-out trials at the Levin Equine Training Facility will be held January 9, 2024.

RESULTS:

HEAT 1 2YO 600M: 1 Time Test/Onmyown H Auret M Hudson, 2 American Pharoah/Sensible Princess F Auret M Singh, 3 Time Test/Pukalee S Brown B Herd. Margains: 8l, head. Time: 35.76.

HEAT 2 2YO 600M: 1 Dundeel/Cape Princess F Auret M Singh , 2 Proisir/Rua Mai f L Latta T Johnson, 3 Eminent/Musical Magic H Auret L Hemi. Margains: 6l, 3/4l. Time: 37.10.

HEAT 3 2YO 600M: 1 Ten Sovereigns/Darscape Princess F Auret M Singh, 2 Staphanos/Forever Hailey f L Latta T Johnson, 3 Redwood/Nouveaux Amour f L Latta L Sutherland. Margains: 1l, 5l. Time: 37.20.

HEAT 4 2YO 600M: 1 Wire Rope B Thurlow T Davies, 2 Tizznot K Myers L Sutherland, 3 Justfy/Shinko Princess F Auret M Singh. Margains: Head, 1 3/4l. Time: 37.11.

HEAT 5 3YO MDN 600M: 1 Nadeem/Unbelieveable S Brown B Herd. 2 Pure Champion/Zayzay H Auret L Hemi. 3 Mulaazem g D Parry C Carmine. Margains: Neck, 1 1/2l. Time: 36.22.

HEAT 6 2YO Mdn 850M: 1 Connello L Latta M Cropp, 2 Puccini/Sharp Proposition K Myers M Hudson, 3 Contributor/Big Dreamer K Myers L Sutherland. Margains: Head, 2 1/4l . Time: 52.30.

HEAT 7 3YO Mdn 850M: 1 Voice Over P Didham T Davies. 2 Goddess L Tanner Z Moki. 3 Our Khany Lass M Eales J Chung. Margains: Neck, 2l . Times: 51.80.

HEAT 8 3YO MDN 850M: 1 Derryn f B Lammas R Bishop, 2 Sweet As Tavi P Didham T Davies, 3 Trauma K Myers L Sutherland. Margains: 1 1/4l, neck. Time: 51.94.

HEAT 9 3YO MDN 850M: 1 Korolova P Didham T Davies, 2 Staphanos/Osam f L Latta M Cropp, Bramms P Didham S O’Malley. Margains: 1 1/4l, 1/2l. Time: 54.74.

HEAT 10 MDN 850M: 1 High Tempo M Hill L Sutherland, 2 Sirius Star F Auret M Singh, 3 Craftsman M Breslin J Chung. Margains: 1 3/4l, short head. Time: 51.41.

HEAT 11 3YO MDN 1000M: 1 Stefanos f B Newman C Dell, He’s All Fabulous B Lammas M Hudson, 3 His Honour L Latta T Johnson. Margain: 5l, 8l. Time: 60.06.

HEAT 12 3YO MDN 1000M: 1 Derryn f D Cunningham M Hudson. 2 Shesellsseashells Benner/Wynyard L Sutherland. 3 Le Pavilon L Latta M Cropp. Margain: 3/4l, 3l. Time: 60.53.

HEAT 13 3YO MDN 1000M: 1 Harry Angel f S Fannin L Sutherland, 2 Derryn g D Cunningham M Hudson, 3 Puccini/Mapperley Magic f J Lavelle/S Rennie L Hemi. Margains: 6l, short head. Time: 61.21.

HEAT 14 MDN 1000M: 1 Shamexpress A Meadows M Hudson, 2 Proisir g B Lammas T Taiaroa, 3 On Alert I Kelly M Singh. Margains: 1/2l, 1 3/4l . Time: 61.26.

HEAT 15 MDN 1000M: 1 Preeminence R Lockett Sarah O’Malley, 2 Joe Romino B Lammas M Hudson , 3 Emerald Rose D Jensen R Bishop . Margains: 3/4l, 1 1/2l . Time: 60.15. HEAT 16 MDN 1000M: 1 Hoarse Benner/Wynyard J Chung, 2 Sir Victor I Kelly A Mudhoo, 3 Themoonstoodstill C Bambry M Hudson. Margains: Neck, head . Time: 59.11.

HEAT 17 MDN 1000M: 1 Jack Morrison M Oulaghan J Chung, 2 Princess Elly C Ivil L Sutherland, 3 Reggie Ruler K Myers M Hudson. Margains: Head, 1/2l . Time: 61.52.

HEAT 18 MDN 1000M: 1 Time Test Benner/Wynyard L Sutherland, 2 Travena Miss R Bergerson T Taiaroa, 3 Annabanna I Kelly A Mudhoo. Margains: 3/4l, 5l. Time: 59.81.

HEAT 19 OPEN 1000M: 1 Chantilly Lace C Bambry L Sutherland, 2 Ruby Seeker C Bambry C Dell, 3 Marotiri Marsta B Lammas R Bishop. Margains: 1 3/4l, 1/2l. Time: 59.26.

HEAT 20 OPEN 1000M: 1 Bowstreet F Auret M Singh, 2 Opawa Jack C Bambry L Sutherland, 3 Bradman R Bergerson J Chung. Margains: Short head, head. Time: 59.58.

HEAT 21 MDN 1200M: 1 Run Flash Run K Myers M Hudson, 2 Stolen Rubies S Nickalls Sarah O’Malley, 3 Unusual Suspect/Perfectly Enchanted F Auret M Singh. Margains: Neck, 1/2l. Time: 1.12.72.

HEAT 22 MDN 1200M: 1 Dial A Prince JJ Raynor J Chung, 2 Perfect Posy T Allan T Allan, 3 Later Boy J Sweetensen M Hudson. Margains: Head, 1 1/4l . Time: 1.15.12.

HEAT 23 OPEN 1200M: 1 Richter L Pickford L Hemi, 2 Justaskpercy S Gordon L Sutherland, 3 Thelongeryoulook B Beatson J Chung. Margains: Nose, neck . Time: 1.16.88.

HEAT 24 1400M: 1 Mongolian Jubilee R Lockett Sarah O’Malley, 2 Identikit L Latta M Cropp , 3 Classy Lady H Auret M Hudson. Margains: Head, 3l . Time: 1.28.21.

HEAT 25 1400M: 1 Countryman B Beatson J Chung, 2 Murphy K Myers M Hudson, 3 Old Navy K Myers L Sutherland. Margains: Neck, 10l. Time: 1.24.70.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.