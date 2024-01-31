Foxton club to hold fishing competition for kids

Levin brothers Dean and Conor Wano try their luck fishing off the Foxton wharf in April 2019.

The Manawatū Marine Boat Club is holding its annual fishing competition for kids under 13 years of age on the wharf at Foxton beach on Sunday.

Last year 150 kids came out to have a go and they can use their own rods or lines to fish, nothing sophisticated is needed. The competition takes up to 1.5 hours.

Entry is free and everyone gets at least one prize to take home. Participants will need to have an adult with them at all times and they will get free fruit, sausage and drinks, while adults can use food and coffee carts to get sustenance.

Registration is required and starts on the wharf at 2.30pm, with the competition beginning at 3pm. The fishing winds up at 3.45pm and prizegiving will be at 4.30pm. Organisers say they have plenty of helpers on hand throughout to ensure all goes well and to hand out spot prizes, fruit and drinks to participants. The coastguard will have a jetski on the water in case of any mishaps.