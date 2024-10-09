Horowhenua District Council has issued a boil water notice for the Foxton Beach water supply following the detection of E. coli at two sample site locations. Photo / John Borren

Foxton Beach residents are being asked to boil their water before using it following the detection of E. coli at two sample site locations.

Horowhenua District Council issued the boiling water notice today at 11am after the bacteria was detected at the Foxton Beach drinking water fountain at Holben Parade Park and the Manawatū Marine Boating Club.

Based on initial testing, the council does not believe the Foxton Beach water network is contaminated but issued the notice as a precaution. Until the notice is lifted, all water for drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth and preparing infant formula must be boiled before use.

Boil the water in an electric jug until the jug turns off automatically or bring the water to a rolling boil (where bubbles appear in the centre and do not disappear when the water is stirred) for one minute.

E. coli can cause stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, and can be dangerous for young children, older people, and those with underlying health problems. However, boiling kills the bug and makes the water safe.