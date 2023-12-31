The annual Foxton Beach New Year Fair always attracts a large crowd. Photo / Nick Simmons

One of the biggest events on the Foxton social calendar will celebrate its 10th early next year.

The Foxton Beach New Year Fair, to be held again on January 2, has regularly attracted large crowds and an estimated 6000 people are expected to attend this year.

Organised by WECA (Water and Environmental Care Association), the fair includes children’s rides and more than 180 food and crafts stalls, selling everything from art and clothing to candy floss and fish tacos.

WECA secretary and event organiser Christine Moriarty said a big factor in the fair’s continued popularity was the fact that it was free.

“We don’t charge entry. It would be one of the few that are free to get in,” she said.

“And the fact that Foxton trebles in size during summer, and people come from all over ... we have always advertised it widely.”

WECA, which had now been going for 12 years, used any surplus from funds raised from each fair to help with expenses in advancing issues relating to water and water quality and the environment in the Foxton and Foxton Beach region, like employing legal or environmental expertise as required.

The fair did come with running costs, too, like the hireage of toilets.

The Foxton Beach New Year Fair, held at the Darwick Street Reserve on Seabury Ave, starts at 9am and finishes at 3pm, allowing people the ability to also attend The Big Dig a few kilometres further south at Waitarere Beach the same day, which starts at 2pm.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.