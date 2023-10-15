Foxton artists shine in Manawatū Arts Trail

Lynne Holden at work in the foyer of Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, where her arts collective Artitude exhibited.

Lynne Holden at work in the foyer of Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, where her arts collective Artitude exhibited.

Foxton and Foxton Beach artists exhibited their work last weekend at home or in their studios to a larger-than-usual audience thanks to their inclusion in the Manawatū Arts Trail.

Albert McCarthy opened his studio to the public and also showed work by others in his collective. Lynne Holden painted a flower on Sunday afternoon in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, where Artitude artists exhibited their paintings.

Some of Albert McCarthy's art.

She said she painted mostly with acrylics and had only been painting seriously for a few years since she had moved to Foxton Beach. “I started six years ago and have tried other mediums, such as oil painting, but I prefer this.” She praised the venue. “We hold out meetings here, and it is a great place for an exhibition.”

Val Jones and Sue Taylor took over Val’s lounge on Seabury Avenue, rearranging it into their art gallery.

Albert McCarthy said his venue had been busy throughout the weekend. “The Manawatū Arts Trail has really built a bit of a reputation and attracted people from many places.” He said he had had visitors from Wellington, Auckland and even London.

Val Jones and Sue Taylor in front of some of their artworks.

Meredith Marsone used the Friday evening to hold an official opening of her exhibition with drinks and nibbles, and greeted a steady stream of locals.