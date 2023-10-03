Foxton and Beach bowlers and locals prepared to give the game a go.

Foxton and Beach bowlers and locals prepared to give the game a go.

Blistery conditions did not deter Foxton and beach bowling club members on Saturday - they turned out for the club’s open day anyway.

They had a chance to give the club’s new artificial lawn a workout, using brightyellow, blue, purple and green training balls.

After the fire 18 months ago, which destroyed the clubhouse and affected its artificial lawn in front, half of the rebuilt clubhouse is in use, while the second half is being built. It is hoped it will be in use by Christmas.

Foxton and Beach Bowling Club's colourful training bowls.

Among those helping newbies trying out the game was one of the club’s champions, Tracey Macrae, who is also Manawatū junior champion for 2022 and 2023.

“You are a junior regardless of age if you have played bowls competitively for eight years or less,” she said. “I am in my sixth year.”

Fellow club member Sandy Petersen, with whom she won the 8s pairs championship for the region, has played a similar number of years.

“We were winning our championship in a howling gale.”

The current season has only recently gotten under way. Macrae said you need to win the club championship first, then the winners in each category from 12 clubs affiliated to Manawatū, clubs from Waitarere Beach going south belong to Kāpiti, play each other.

One artistic member of the Foxton and Beach Bowling has painted the windows.

The club has some artistic talent among their number, looking at the cartoons that adorn many of the windows and doors of the clubhouse. The club used to host many social outings, attracting a considerable number of locals, many who joined the club as social, rather than playing, members.

Foxton and Beach acquired 13 new members this year and now has 60 fully paid-up members and another 60 social members.

On Tuesdays the club plans to hold twilight bowls (from 6pm), which is ideal for beginners or those who would like to get a feel for the game.

”Many of us started that way,” said Macrae.

Foxton and Beach bowlers and locals prepared to give the game a go while donning jackets and hats against the cold breeze.



