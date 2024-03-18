Levin and Districts Brass is currently a mixture of youth and maturity and will present an hour of traditional brass music.

Four lower North Island brass bands will be in Levin this weekend to perform at Brass in the Park.

Kāpiti Brass will open the programme at noon and perform for an hour with a set of brass band music and popular entertainment numbers, a mixture of toe-tapping arrangements sure to suit all in attendance. Included will be Ron Goodwin’s Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines, Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline and Irving Berlin’s popular jazz number, Puttin’ on the Ritz.

At 1pm, Wellington youth band Buzzing Brass will debut at Brass in the Park, under the musical direction of Byron (Buzz) Newton. Expect an exciting and widely contrasting presentation of varied genres. Most of their music is arranged specifically for the band. and their performance will include Eye of the Tiger, The Conquest of Paradise and Chariots of Fire.

Host band Levin and Districts Brass will take the stage at 2pm, entertaining the crowd with their selection of popular brass music under the musical leadership of recently appointed conductor David Maas. A varied programme has been selected including Seventy-Six Trombones, Irving Berlin’s There’s No Business Like Show Business, the march Death or Glory and George Gershwin’s I Got Rhythm. Levin and Districts Brass are a mixture of youth and maturity and will present an hour of traditional brass music.

The last brass band for the afternoon will be Feilding Brass, playing at 3pm and featuring at Brass in the Park for the sixth time. Their repertoire for the day features the ever-popular Video Killed the Radio Star, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Ticket to Ride, and Life On Mars.

Levin and Districts Brass president Chris Craddock said: “We are delighted to be hosting this free community event again in 2024 in such an ideal setting as the Levin Adventure Park. Come early, bring a blanket and picnic basket and enjoy some top-quality brass music played by some of the very best musicians in the Horowhenua, Manawatū, and Kāpiti Coast, alongside the youth of Wellington.”

The event is on wet or fine. The wet weather venue will be the Salvation Army Worship & Community Centre, 11 Durham St, Levin, during the later hours of 12.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The Details:

What: Brass In The Park 2024

When: Sunday 24th March 12 noon to 4pm.

Where: Levin Adventure Park, Oxford St, Levin

Who: Levin & Districts Brass plus three top brass bands from Wellington, Kāpiti Coast and Manawatu.

Cost: No Charge – a free community event, all welcome.

Wet weather venue: The Salvation Army Worship & Community Centre, 11 Durham St, Levin, with the later start time of 12.30pm.



