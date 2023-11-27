Former Central Stags captain Kieran Noema-Barnett now coaches the Under-19 side.

The first national age-group cricket of the season, the NZC Gillette Under-19 men’s tournament begins on Saturday at Lincoln, Canterbury.

It’s where Kieran Noema-Barnett played his own under-19 cricket back in the early 2000s, when the former Central Stags captain was a young Otago age-group allrounder from Dunedin, looking to make strides in his career.

He’d go on to be picked for the 2006 New Zealand Under-19 World Cup team, heading off on the plane to Sri Lanka with teammates that included Tim Southee, Colin Munro and Martin Guptill.

When he returned, he got picked for the senior Otago side for the first time and went on to a long and successful career with the Stags, and also representing Gloucestershire in English county cricket.

Under-19 rep cricket is an experience you never forget, said Noema-Barnett who, for the first time, will give back as head coach of the Central Districts men’s under-19 team named for the nationals.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to test yourself against the best cricketers in the age group from around the country,” Noema-Barnett said.

“There’s a chance to be recognised nationally which is always nice.

“A couple of good performances at the tournament can also build a young player’s confidence moving forward, and be the catalyst for their game to continue to improve.”

Noema-Barnett joined the Stags in 2008/09, playing until 2020/21. It was the start of a wonderful career that saw him lift the Plunket Shield and smoke a New Zealand record T20 half ton off just 14 balls, among 89 T20s, 72 one-dayers and 47 first-class games for the team.

“So, I’m really excited to coach the CD under-19 side, and create an environment that allows the players to enjoy their cricket and time together.”

Taranaki men’s head coach Chris Coombe — who represented Namibia’s under-19 team in the 2012 ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup — will be Noema-Barnett’s assistant coach for the tournament.

The squad this year brings together players from Nelson, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Whanganui, Wairarapa and Manawatū and is captained by George Mowat, who does the job for the Lindisfarne College First XI in Hastings.

Noema-Barnett’s counterpart leading the CD women’s under-19 squad will be Central Hinds representative Kerry Tomlinson.

Tomlinson combines her own active playing career with mentoring the next generation as she develops her skills and resumé as a leading female coach.

In September, she was appointed as head coach of the Samoa women’s team at the ICC East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier in Vanuatu, as an NZC coaching Pathway to Performance graduate. She went on to serve as assistant coach as well as playing when CD Māori Wāhine won the inaugural NZC Wāhine Māori nationals in October.

Tomlinson has been involved with CD’s under-19 programme in recent years and was the team’s assistant coach when CD won the title two years ago. It was an exciting season for Central Districts with both the men’s and women’s teams winning the national trophies - the first time CD had done the double.

Tomlinson will be assisted by Taranaki’s emerging coach Amy Foreman for the NZC Gillette Venus Under-19 Nationals that will take place over the week starting from January 6, while the men’s one-day Gillette U-19 Nationals will open this Saturday and conclude on December 9 with finals day.

2023/24 Central Districts men’s under-19 squad

George Mowat • captain, wicketkeeper, Hawke’s Bay

Ethan Campbell • Manawatū

Jett Donald-Charnley • Manawatū

Josh Gard • Taranaki

Charlie Geange • Hawke’s Bay

Angus Jaspers • Wairarapa

William Jull • Taranaki

Oscar Mabin • Whanganui

Jaiden Meyer • Manawatū

Ben Neale • Nelson

Samuel Payne • Wairarapa

Jerome Robinson • Manawatū

Matthew Rowe • Manawatū

Non-Travelling Reserves:

James Church • Wairarapa

Charlie Pawson • Hawke’s Bay

Van Prenter • Manawatū

Finn Reid • Hawke’s Bay

Unavailable for selection:

Koji Hardgrave-Abe • Hawke’s Bay

Head coach: Kieran Noema-Barnett

Assistant coach: Chris Coombe

*Central Districts’ under-19 women’s squad will be announced in December.



