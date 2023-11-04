Folk singer Richard Grainger.

Folk singer Richard Grainger will perform at the Levin Folk Music Club this Friday.

Grainger appeared recently as a guest at the Wellyfest folk festival in Wellington and is best known as a solo performer, touring throughout the UK, Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

He first performed at the Teesside folk clubs in the 1970s, singing and writing songs that capture the richness of the traditions of Northern England. Since recording his first album in 1984, he has produced 13 albums of original songs, many of which are connected to the region’s maritime heritage and its recent industrial past.

Among a large and varied repertoire are songs of Ironstone miners (his great-grandfather was one), Whitby’s whaling and fishing days, Teesside’s steel industry and local life.

He has been described by a BBC presenter as “the folk singer’s folk singer”. His latest compilation album Blood of the Land was re-released in 2021, and he released the CD Eye of the Wind produced in 2003 with David Attenborough.

The evening begins with a blackboard of items.

Supper will follow with the guest appearing after supper. Entry cost is $7 for members, $12 for non-members and $3 for students. No eftpos.

For more information visit richard-grainger.com.





