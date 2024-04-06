Musician Adam McGrath often plays more than 200 shows a year. Photo / Frank Film

Folk singer Adam McGrath, who has travelled to New Zealand, Australia, the US and Europe, will have no problem playing a gig at Ōhau Hall later this month.

Entering national treasure territory, the hard-working McGrath has never held favour for a particular type of venue, whether it be a lounge room, a bar, a street corner, a theatre, or a music festival, so he’ll be right at home in the quaint community hall.

For McGrath, any opportunity to play is a good one. He was more widely known in New Zealand as lead singer and songwriter for mythic roots band The Eastern and, although based in Christchurch, he has seen plenty of the road.

He comes to town fresh from playing the Aspiring Conversations Festival at Wanaka along with Julia Deans and Ebony Lamb.

Adam McGrath will be performing at Ōhau Hall on April 19.

McGrath can play more than 200 shows a year and has no trouble shaking hands and sharing a drink with people he meets and sharing yarns. He has no problem telling stories between songs.

He released his first solo album last year titled Dear Companions. He came up with the name in gratitude – he’d learnt about the people in the songs and what they had helped him learn about himself.

The album is a must-listen and features songs like Dog, Sam and Adam’s Blues, Air Jordans, C-City Street Kid, and L.A; To Linwood, Splitters Woe, Even Where It Isn’t, Flies of Cloncurry, The Great Society and Trouble With This City.

McGrath has won numerous music awards and the song, Hope and Wire, became the inspiration for the New Zealand TV drama series of the same name.

When: Friday, April 19.

Where: Ōhau Hall.

What Time: 7.30pm.

How much: $25 (door sales).