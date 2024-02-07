Kip Winter and Dave Wilson play at Ōhau on February 23.

A well-travelled folk group have included a gig at Ōhau as part of their current tour of New Zealand.

Winter Wilson, a duo comprising of Kip Winter and Dave Wilson, are playing in much bigger venues in larger towns but have included a gig at Dale’s Acoustic Events on Friday, February 23.

The tour starts in Nelson this weekend, followed by gigs in Katikati, Raglan, Whangārei, Auckland and Greytown.

The New Zealand tour comes hot on the heels of tours of Australia, Canada and UK folk festivals, where the pair have gained a global reputation as superb writers, singers and musicians, and all-round entertainers. Their 10 albums have all received good reviews.

Winter Wilson has often been described as “one of the hardest-working duos on the UK folk scene”. Since becoming fulltime musicians in 2012, the couple have played folk clubs, theatres, arts centres and festivals worldwide.

Winter (vocals, flute, piano accordion, guitar) and Wilson (vocals, guitar, banjo) are widely recognised as one of the UK’s very best contemporary folk and blues songwriters. Together they produce a unique sound, blending harmonies with subtle, skillful musicianship.

During the Covid-19 pandemic they hunkered down in Lincolnshire and streamed “Live from the Lounge” for 60 consecutive weeks, while also writing and recording The Passing of the Storm, their 10th album.

Stuck at home during Covid, the pair raised almost $15,000 for charity through their weekly live streams.

The gig at Dale’s Acoustic Events starts from 7pm onwards with a supper break and finishes around 10pm.











