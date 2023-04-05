Paddling for the Horowhenua at the Waka Ama NZ Secondary School Championsips, the region dispatched six crews.

Paddling for the Horowhenua at the Waka Ama NZ Secondary School Championsips, the region dispatched six crews.

Six teams and 38 paddlers from Horowhenua went to the recent Waka Ama NZ Secondary School Championships in Rotorua, under the auspices of Horowhenua Waka.

The Waiopehu College U16 Boys came third in the 500-metre Te Kei race. Five of the six teams made the finals, a major achievement. Only the J16 Girls missed out on the finals, though they did make Te Ihu semifinal, which was a very tough race.

Horowhenua Waka teams at the Waka Ama Secondary School Champs in Rotorua.

The Horowhenua teams were made up of both new and experienced paddlers, with ‘experienced’ meaning a paddler had done a competition or two. The crews also had to train up four steerers.

Horowhenua Waka is a Rangatahi 4 Waiora programme delivered in partnership with Muaūpoko Tribal Authority and Raukawa Whānau Ora. Rangatahi 4 Waiora is a Whānau Ora, whānau-informed programme that promotes wellbeing for rangatahi and their whānau.

Starting with a wānaga in early February, Horowhenua Waka took taiohi from Waiopehu and Horowhenua colleges under their wing, organising five weeks of training in Ōtaki and competing in a regional regatta in Masterton before going to Rotorua for the Waka Ama NZ Secondary School Championships.

Over 105 schools and 1500 taiohi from around the country lifted the vibes at Lake Tikitapu. It was a tournament of athleticism and waka prowess, combined with the unique āhuatanga of taiohi.

Add in some tough weather conditions to sharpen their resolve and resilience, and it made for an epic regatta after a two-year hiatus.

The goal was always for each team to progress to the finals, so they get to race every day and experience finals racing. There was not a lot of time to get the crews up to speed.

Some of the Waiopehu College U16 Boys on the podium.

Though the national champs were a great opportunity to work together as individual college teams, but also to promote kotahitanga and whanaungatanga between rangatahi in Horowhenua and Ōtaki.

Horowhenua Waka can report they now have two new W6 waka available for use: Manawanui and Manawaora. They were also donated lifejackets and paddles by Manaaki Made.

The crews wish to thank those that helped them on their way: Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, Raukawa Whānau Ora, Sport Manawatū, Hawaikinui Tuarua Waka Ama Club, Waiopehu College, Horowhenua College, Whiti Te Rā Rugby League Club, TKK o Te Rito, Pelorus Trust, and the support from the clubs and schools at Winstone’s Quarry Lake, Ōtaki.