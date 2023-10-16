The Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs held a job expo, named the Future Pathways Expo, in the Levin library last week, offering opportunities for school leavers as well as those looking for a different direction in life to peruse careers.
Educational institutions like Horowhenua Learning Centre, Massey University, Te Wānanga o Raukawa, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, and UCOL were there to showcase study options. As were Recreational Services, Alliance and Griffith Drilling, as well as the police dog squad and the fire service.
Woodmans and Mitchpine were among the local employers offering opportunities. The flight simulator attracted a lot of interest and a geologist had cases full of soil and rock samples to explain. A drilling machine was on show too.
Catering students from HLC manned the barbecue and handed out sausages.
Mitchpine staff said they had a variety of jobs available, some for people with considerable expertise but also jobs where school leavers can start and work their way up in the timber industry.
“Hard work and a positive attitude are keen ingredients for new staff to be a success.”
MSD also helps people with learning. They had a virtual reality headset at the ready for people to try on. They have digital training programmes available, help with access to online learning and a jobs board for mothers. They can help you get into caregiving.
The Defence Force has a six-week volunteer programme, for those 18-24, that can help young people figure out what they want to do next. Work and income can get you into that programme.
Most stallholders had a list of names and contact details of those showing genuine interest in working with them.