The Future Pathways Expo in Levin.

The Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs held a job expo, named the Future Pathways Expo, in the Levin library last week, offering opportunities for school leavers as well as those looking for a different direction in life to peruse careers.

Educational institutions like Horowhenua Learning Centre, Massey University, Te Wānanga o Raukawa, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, and UCOL were there to showcase study options. As were Recreational Services, Alliance and Griffith Drilling, as well as the police dog squad and the fire service.

A drilling rig was brought to the expo.

Woodmans and Mitchpine were among the local employers offering opportunities. The flight simulator attracted a lot of interest and a geologist had cases full of soil and rock samples to explain. A drilling machine was on show too.

Catering students from HLC manned the barbecue and handed out sausages.

Mitchpine staff said they had a variety of jobs available, some for people with considerable expertise but also jobs where school leavers can start and work their way up in the timber industry.

“Hard work and a positive attitude are keen ingredients for new staff to be a success.”

MSD also helps people with learning. They had a virtual reality headset at the ready for people to try on. They have digital training programmes available, help with access to online learning and a jobs board for mothers. They can help you get into caregiving.

A geologist was on hand to explain rock and soil samples.

The Defence Force has a six-week volunteer programme, for those 18-24, that can help young people figure out what they want to do next. Work and income can get you into that programme.

Most stallholders had a list of names and contact details of those showing genuine interest in working with them.