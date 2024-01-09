A former rest home on Bath St in Levin was destroyed by fire in one of suspected several arson attacks.

Twenty-one four-bedroom apartments are planned for the Bath St property that has been subject to a few arsons, including one early on Monday morning.

Property owner Wayne Bishop said it is very frustrating to deal with any acts of vandalism.

“Luckily we had stripped all the asbestos out of the building when the big fire happened in November. That took a while and then you need to wait for the sign-off before you can proceed. That is why the building was left vacant.”

He said he has plans for two-storey apartments with three bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs.

“Great accommodation for businesspeople, temporary staff and very suitable for B and Bs as it is close to town,” he said.

He expects work to start later this year.

“The fires have created their own problems and clearing the site will need to be done with care, before we can start.”

Demo in progress after the latest fire in the former rest home on Bath St in Levin.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to the building at 3.48am on Monday and a large contingent of trucks and personnel from Levin, Ōtaki, Foxton, Paraparaumu and Palmerston North attended the blaze.

“Fire and Emergency New Zealand is unable to investigate the fire due to the total destruction of the building. The fire is still being treated as suspicious.”

New Zealand Police said they are continuing to make initial inquiries into the fire.

“By the time emergency services were called to the former rest home around 3.50am on Monday morning the fire was well involved.”

Police would encourage anyone with information who has not already spoken to police to please get in touch by phone on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz using Update Report, referencing file number 231216/6245. Alternatively, information can be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



