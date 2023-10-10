Levin Wanderers Rugby League team have made the Grand Final of the Manawatu premier competition.

The Levin Wanderers rugby league team have made the grand final of the Manawatū premier competition and take on the Dannevirke Tigers at CET Arena in Palmerston North on the weekend.

Incredibly, it will be the first time the two teams have met this season, having dodged each other in the round robin - although it’s probably fitting that the they meet in the final because they finished as top qualifiers in the minor premiership.

The Wanderers had gone on a winning streak to make the final in what was only their third season in the competition, winning their previous seven games in succession, including a 36-14 victory over Kia Ora in last weekend’s semifinals.

The Dannevirke Tigers topped the competition, winning all eight games by big margins, leading to a massive points differential of 410 points scored while conceding just 94 points.

They dispensed with Taihape 42-6 in their semifinals last weekend and are clear favourites to win the title.

Simply making the grand final was a vast improvement for the Wanderers on their first two seasons in the competition, when they finished last and second to last respectively.

Wanderers front rower Ethan Keith, who co-coaches the team along with Aaron Whitikea, put the improved showing down to a confidence to play an expansive style of rugby league when the opportunity allowed.

Keith said while it was important to make the hard yards, the team were given an open licence to play with more finesse.

“We don’t have to stick to the one-off-the ruck stuff. It gives more options, instead of being one-dimensional,” he said.

“We don’t mind the old-school crash-and-bash, but realised when we started to spice things up a bit out wide, it was paying off.”

The Wanderers team train this week on Tuesday and Thursday night to put the finishing touches on a game plan that was serving them well, centred around experienced players like Evan Leiliifano, Manaia Osborne, Aaron Taiapa, Shane Lomax and Aaron Whitikea.

Rugby league has always had a presence in Horowhenua over the years with Whiti Te Ra, Foxton Rebels, and clubs in Levin like Eels, Knights, Lions and Wolves performing with distinction.

But the sport went largely into hibernation in Levin itself before the Levin Wanderers team emerged with a core of mostly local players, mixed with some from Ōtaki and one from Lower Hutt.

Keith said there was a good core of players who had been with the team since the beginning. Most of the team are in their 20s. There were a couple of teenagers and a couple of players in their 30s, while at 42, Hoani Roa was the elder statesman of the side.

They had carried a larger squad of 25 players all season to allow for injuries and unavailability.

Kickoff is 2.30pm on Saturday. The match referee is Paki Ngaira, with assistance from touch judges Jason Lilo and Ricky Ramea.

LEVIN WANDERERS: Ethan Ayers, Tawhiri Kereama, Mason Couchman, Hopa Edwards, Levi Tautuhi, Manaia Osborne, Aaron Taiapa, Evan Lealiifano, Hemi Hindmarsh, Jaden Taniwha, Dylan Winiata, Abraham Jackson, Ethan Keith, Tala Fonoti, Sione Maake, Shay Tatana-Tapp, Whetu Tauhore, Brodie Te Keeti, Hoani Roa, Shane Lomax.













