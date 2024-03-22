Ōtaki MP Tim Costley says the Government has taken strong early steps to drive better cancer services for all Kiwis. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

Last week was an amazing week out and about, celebrating the diversity of our community. But before I talk about that, I want to talk about the C word.

Cancer has hit almost every family in New Zealand in one way or another. I’ve had one close family member recover fully from cancer, but my dad died after a short battle with leukaemia seven years ago. Anything we can do to beat this deadly disease is a good thing.

I’m proud that our Government has taken strong early steps to drive better cancer services for all Kiwis. That includes taking action to raise the breast screening age so more people have access, providing increased access to PET-CT scanning, and funding new cancer drugs through Pharmac.

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley was at RJs last week.

I’m proud of our screening services and the teams who work in them: screening is so important in taking action on cancer because we know screening and early detection work hand in hand. For example, women who participate in the breast screening programme are 34 per cent less likely to die from breast cancer, and with the age expansion we anticipate 22 more lives could be saved every year at the present uptake.

I know there’s still a long way to go, including the need for human and capital infrastructure. As well as planning for the expansion of screening programmes, Health New Zealand will need to plan for the broader cancer treatment services required to support the additional people who will be diagnosed with cancer each year.

Rest assured, we are an ambitious, target-driven Government. We are committed to pushing for better cancer outcomes and better supporting Kiwis who are going through a tough ordeal.

Locally, last week I met with Clare Randall, the chief executive of Arohanui Hospice, which covers Horowhenua. The week before, I attended the fish auction for Mary Potter Hospice in Kāpiti. Having had family members both work for and be cared for by hospice, it’s a cause close to my heart. I look forward to continuing to support both our hospices.

The rest of my week was spent meeting with mayors, visiting Menzshed, the Foxton Windmill, RJs, Field Days, local MSD staff, Te Ara Korowai and the Chamber of Commerce (farewelling Tuatara Brewery), Levin Sale Yards, Te Puna Oranga o Ōtaki, Paraparaumu College Festival of Cultures, Horizons, the Park Run, Movies in the Park and more. I even got on the pitch for the Parliament cricket team on Sunday, and while the bowling went pretty well (4-5), the body didn’t thank me for it the next morning.

I’m really looking forward to the week ahead, and hosting my colleague and MP for Northcote Dan Bidois in Manakau on Friday (morning tea from 10am).

Tim Costley is MP for Ōtaki