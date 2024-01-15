Vendy Vespalcova, from Auckland, won the under-82kg event at the Horowhenua Strongman and Woman competition last year.

One of the star attractions of the annual Horowhenua AP&I Show will be restricted to just one day of competition this year as some athletes tighten their belts.

The Strongman and Strong Woman competition had attracted massive crowds since it was first staged at the show four years ago, but entries this year have been a bit light in comparison.

Organiser Stephen Burnell put it down to economics and said the cost of travelling meant there were no South Island or Auckland entries this year. The 20 athletes that had entered were all from the lower North Island.

Stephen Burnell.

“The cost of living at the moment has a lot of do with it. People have to pay for travel and accommodation if it’s held over two days and it all adds up. So we’ve made the decision just to have the competition on one day of the show this year,” he said.

“One day is better than no day.”

That’s good news for show-goers as the competition was hugely popular as a spectacle, resulting in organisers having to erect a grandstand last year for better viewing.

Competitors were full of support for each other during the annual Horowhenua Strongman and Woman competition last year. Photo / Lesh Ritson

Despite having fewer entries, the competition again promises to be a spectacle with some new disciplines added, including Yoke Walk and Dinnie Stones events, which both demand strength, endurance and stamina.

Interestingly, the Novice Women category got the largest number of entries taken this year. Usually there were larger numbers in men’s categories. Burnell said it was encouraging to see so many women involved.

“It is good. We’re just hoping for good weather now.”

The Strongman and Strongwoman competition will be held on Saturday, the first day of the three-day show, which is held at the Levin Showgrounds on Tiro Tiro Road.