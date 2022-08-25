

A campaign called "Every School Day is a Big Day", and a recent Government announcement of $88 million to improve school attendance rates, are impressive headlines.

But just how the money is spent will be watched with interest by the principals of three Horowhenua secondary schools - Manawatū, Horowhenua and Waiopehu Colleges.

Regular attendance is defined as missing one or fewer days of school each fortnight. Almost 10 per cent of students nationwide have been missing at least three learning days a fortnight.

Manawatū College principal Matt Fraser said while poor attendance rates could be attributed to Covid-19 for a time, it was too easy to blame the pandemic entirely.

"This was an issue before Covid-19, although it has put fuel on the fire, and that impact has compounded and made things worse for some students," he said.

A solution would be to identify the right people to engage with schools, students and whanau. The funding could be used to draw on people who are well-connected within each community, he said.

"One size doesn't fit all, and each school could use the money to bring the right people into the conversation," he said.

"It needs to be a community-wide approach."

Waiopehu College principal Mark Robinson said the ongoing effects of Covid-19 had a variety of effects on students and their families, and that had contributed to lower attendance figures.

Waiopehu College principal Mark Robinson.

There were some students that had become less engaged in sporting or cultural activities after school since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived.

In some cases, students were working after school to supplement family income, or baby-sitting younger siblings while both parents were working, he said.

Robinson said it was better to put energy into encouraging students to attend, rather than focussing on punishment for non-attendance.

"It's really good to see the campaign funding and support. It's about changing the narrative and reconnecting with students in a positive way, highlighting the benefits of being present."

Horowhenua College principal Grant Congdon said while there were signs of improvement in attendance rates as the year progressed, they were still below where they should be.

Congdon said there was no substitute for face-to-face learning. It was essential that students attended school.

Horowhenua College principal Grant Congdon.

"It's a really serious issue and I'm pleased that has been acknowledged by the Government," he said.



"The pandemic has definitely been a factor, but there are wider complexities... if the answer was straightforward, then schools and communities would have done it by now."

"The challenge is how the funding will be used. There is no one approach that meets the needs of all students. It's difficult to answer what the best response should be, but it needs to be creative and flexible."

There were hefty fines for parents of habitual waggers, although charges are seldom brought before court.

It is a legal requirement for children to attend school. Under the Education and Training Act 2020, parents and carers of children between six and 16 years old can be prosecuted if their child is away from school without a good reason.

Under the Education Act 1989, parents have to enrol their children in school between the ages of six and 16. Each parent can be fined up to $3000 each for failing to do so.

Parents could be charged and fined up to $30 for every day a child wags school without an excuse. The fine for a first offence was $300, with fines up to $3000 for subsequent offences.