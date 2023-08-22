The Horowhenua College girls hockey team to contest the Eveline Hankers Memorial Trophy next week in Levin.

Halliwell Hockey Turf in Levin is hockey central next week with more than 350 players stationed at the venue for tournaments.

A total of 13 girls teams play for the Eveline Hankers Memorial Trophy while eight boys teams vie for their equivalent. A total of 48 games will be played in five days.

The host region is represented by a Horowhenua College girls team that had enjoyed a good season considering it was going through a rebuilding phase with just three Year 13 players in the squad. The rest of the team were Year 11 or younger.

Coach Makayla Parata said many in the team were in their first year of playing hockey —the goalie included — and they had performed well against more-experienced teams this year in a Manawatū competition.

Captained by Makayla Kennedy, the girls played 10 round-robin games ending up second on the table going into playoffs. They fought really hard and came out on top beating Nga Tawa 2-1 in the semifinal, she said.

They lost to Palmerston North Girls High in the final “but second place is a huge achievement for such a young team and I am extremely proud of each and every one of them,” she said.

“It’s been really rewarding as a coach to see how much the team has improved throughout the season.”

Horowhenua College had drawn a pool with Katikati College and Napier Girls’ High School.

Games start at 8am on Monday, August 28, at Halliwell Turf in Levin with as many as 13 games scheduled in a day, leading into the finals on Friday, September 1. The late games would be played under lights, starting as late as 8pm.

The girls final would be played at 12.30pm on Friday, with the boys final later that afternoon at 3.30pm.

BOYS

Pool A: Katikati College, St Patrick’s College, Tauhara College, Tararua College.

Pool B: Whitby College, Karanui College, Stratford High School, Taikura Rudolf Steiner.

GIRLS

Pool A: Katikati College, Napier Girls’ High School, Horowhenua College.

Pool B: Sacred Heart College (Lower Hutt), Solway College, Karamu High School.

Pool C: Karanui College, Taupo-nui-a-Tia College 2nds, Heretaunga Colege.

Pool D: Sacred Heart College (Napier), Whanganui Girls’ College, Newlands College, Tauhara College.



