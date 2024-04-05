Foxton New World was Electra Business of the Year in 2020. They also won the Retail Award that year.

Entries are open for the 2024 Electra Business and Innovation Awards.

The awards have been around for 30 years and all businesses with a base in Kāpiti or Horowhenua can enter.

Electra Business and Innovation Awards recognise business excellence in Kāpiti and Horowhenua.

It is an opportunity to get the recognition you and your business deserve this year. If you enter you will be a part of the massive marketing campaign, as well as rub shoulders with the best of the best in the Kāpiti and Horowhenua regions.

The Electra Business and Innovation Awards are an awesome way to promote your business to the Kāpiti and Horowhenua community.

It helps you benchmark your business with others in your industry and provides an opportunity to really review what you are doing and to take stock.

Register your business today via the Electra Business & Innovation Awards website – www.bkh.org.nz.

The 2024 awards have the following categories: Industry Categories: Manufacturing, Production and Processing, Hospitality, Entertainment and Tourism, Construction and Trades, Retail, Professional and Business Services, or Technology, Not for Profit, Community and Public Services, Consumer Services, Innovation, Environmental Sustainability.

Sub Categories: Small Business Award, New/Emerging Award Business of the Year 2024 Customer Experience Award (Horowhenua and Kāpiti).