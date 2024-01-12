Show catalogues that have been in the Kilsby family for generations.

The Home Industries section of the Horowhenua AP&I Show has been around for generations and will this year be held in a much larger building, near the Victoria St entrance of the Levin Showgrounds. Strict rules surround entries for this part of the show, and that includes when entries close, when items are to be brought in for display and when they can be picked up.

To give another example: cake mixes are not allowed, nor is cling film as a cover. Presentation is important for every items, and they look inside any baking to see the content, such as fruit is evenly distributed, for example. Biscuits must be crisp. For needlework the look is important and on the inside there must not be any loose ends.

Competition sections include: cooking, chocolate, jam, pickles and preserves, needlework, craft, knitting and crochet. There are opportunities for teenagers to take part in many of these sections, and there is a special photography section for them. Photography is an open section for anyone under 15 years of age. Other youth sections come in age groups. Theme for this year is “A Celebration”.

First prize for cream puffs made in 1932.

There are few trophies to be won, such as the Mrs RWB Evans Perpetual Challenge Trophy, for the exhibitor gaining the most points across all sections and they must enter into at least four sections to be eligible. The Gladys Kilsby Memorial Trophy goes to the entrant with the most points gained in the open cooking section.

Each section can contain a number of classes.

A much coveted part is the court section, which requires 10 items around a particular theme. Usually groups of people spend a year to put this together, but individuals or couples can do this too.

Because the 2024 show is a Royal Show at least 800 entries are expected for Home Industries as the royal show medals are much in demand and many entrants have decades of experience entering. In 2013 the Home Industries section itself was a Royal Event.

Veteran entrants include Kathy Knowles, who often has the most entries and Mary Kilsby have scored quite a few prizes. Fay Hutchby has entered since the 1970s, won a few prizes during that time, and she has been the head steward for 23 years.

Each section within Home Industries has its own judge, sometimes two. “It is not always easy to find someone to be a judge,” said Hutchby.

One of last year’s entries in Courts.

“Home Industries grows every year,” said Mary Kilsby. “The concept hasn’t changed much over the years, though we are not sure when it started. It may have been part of the show from its inception.” She has inherited photos, prize tags, and show catalogues from her mother and grandmother, going back to 1907.

Involvement with the Home Industries section of the show is a family tradition going across generations from her grandmother to her grandchildren, including aunts and nieces. “My granddaughter has entered into the show since she was 5.”

Her father was president of the show for 11 years and was involved for as long as she can remember. “He was involved in the coordinating on the building of the old stadium, built 1959, and entered steers and sheep into the show regularly.

Her grandmother and aunt were regular entrants into the Home Industries section.

The 2024 Royal Horowhenua AP&I Show has attracted many more entrants into all sections, well above previous years. Home Industries has close to 1000 entries, including 2 photos, and four courts.

Entries into one of the junior classes: seven years of age and younger.

The Royal Horowhenua Agricultural, Pastoral and Industries Show will be held on Wellington Anniversary Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21 at the Levin Showgrounds. Access is from Victoria St and TiroTiro Rd.

Due to the size of the Royal Show, there will be no public parking in the showgrounds.

Daily entry prizes: $15 for adults, $5 for children under 15, preschoolers are free, families (two adults and three children): $40 each day.

An annual membership is $50 and that gets you entry on both days for three adults and two children, plus a car park on both days.

For more: levinapishow.co.nz







