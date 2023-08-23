End of the line for Foxton tram and trolley buses

An old trolley bus using the lines in Foxton.

Efforts to save the Foxton tram and trolley bus lines have failed and the network is now all but dismantled.

Corroded wires and leaning poles were deemed a public safety hazard and a Palmerston North High Court decision earlier this month signalled the end of the line for the family trying to save it.

Malcolm Little, along with his sisters Audette and Tanya, had lodged a series of appeals to save the network and had recently sought a stay of enforcement in a last-ditch effort to stave off earlier orders for the network to come down.

Malcolm Little.

Court documents noted that their late father Ian was a “passionate aficionado of trolley buses. In 1988, with the support of Foxton Borough Council, he installed a network of tramlines around the central street of Foxton ... providing an attraction for visitors and locals alike.”

Trolley bus rides and an accompanying museum and dolls museum were created as a labour of love by Ian and Christina Little in the late 1980s and were a massive tourist attraction for the town.

The late Ian Little.

Ian Little died in 2008. Christina Little died in 2013. The trolley buses had not run in Foxton since 2016 and the network was in a state of disrepair.

For the past five years, HDC had sought to have the entire network dismantled in the interest of public safety and applied to the District Court for an order for the removal of the Loop under Section 54 of the Government Roading Powers Act 1989.

More than a year ago, at a hearing at the Levin District Court in June 2022, the network loop was deemed dangerous and likely to become more dangerous over time. HDC produced expert evidence that the overall loop system was a public safety risk and that a number of poles were in need of urgent removal.

Judge Christopher Tuohy then gave the Littles two months to remove the tramlines network including lines, poles, attached cantilevers and associated apparatus, after which HDC could file for enforcement.

In November 2022, the Littles lodged an application for an extension of time to appeal. Then, in February 2023, an amended notice was filed seeking an extension, citing new evidence warranting a stay of enforcement.

HDC brought the matter back to Levin District Court again in March 2023, seeking an enforcement order from the court, although it was found to have the statutory authority to remove the Loop anyway and seek costs.

Workers from Electra dismantle a portion of the lines on the corner of Wharf Street and Harbour Street near the Foxton River Loop.

The Littles filed another appeal a week later on the grounds that the overhead trolley bus system was made up of individual structures and could not be treated as a single structure, and that poles and wires could be separated from one another.

High Court Judge Gwyn found the earlier decision final and binding on all parties and dismissed the Littles’ application for late appeal and the submission of further evidence and a stay of proceedings.

The decision referenced Judge Tuohy’s earlier finding that “there is no dispute that all of these components are integral parts of a single tensioned system in which failure of any one part will inevitably alter and increase the load on other parts of the system.”

“Although the extent of deterioration and resulting cracking, corrosion, bending and titling differs from one pole to another, and from one cantilever and connector to another, the inter-dependent nature of the components of the compromised system means that it is not possible to say what it will take to trigger a systematic collapse.”

“The consequence is that deterioration or failure of a significant part of the system is likely to endanger the stability of the system as a whole.”

Judge Gwynn expected both parties to agree to costs, but failing that any further interchange had to be filed by 5pm tomorrow (Thursday, August 24).

Meanwhile, contractors had completely removed the lines network and were now starting the process of removing poles.

