Fire and Emergency responded to a house fire on Queenwood Rd early this morning. Photo / Paul Williams

Fire and Emergency are working to determine the cause of a Levin house fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said emergency services were called to a Queenwood Rd property around 6 o’clock this morning, with the house fully ablaze on arrival.

Two fire trucks from Levin Volunteer Fire Brigade attended the blaze, with trucks from Waitārere Beach and the Horowhenua Rural Brigade also in attendance.

By 11.30am the fire had been extinguished and a fire investigation unit was at the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.